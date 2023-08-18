Mike Tyson's daughter's untimely death: What happened to her?

Mike Tyson is a former American professional boxer revered as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. This is because of his ferocious and intimidating boxing style. He was the first boxing star to hold the WBC, WBA and IBF titles simultaneously. However, not many people know about Mike’s children, let alone his deceased kid. So, what happened to Mike Tyson's daughter?

Milan, Mike, Miguel, Morocco and Lakiha Tyson at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

In 2009, tragedy hit Mike’s home when his daughter, Exodus Tyson, perished in a home accident. This left the family in utter shock, with only memories of the little angel. Mike later explained how he turned to substance abuse to numb the pain.

Exodus Tyson’s profile summary and bio

Full name Exodus Tyson Nickname Exodus Gender Female Date of birth March 2005 Date of death 26 May 2009 Cause of death Treadmill accident Age at death 4 years old Zodiac sign Pisces Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Islamic Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Mike Tyson and Sol Xochitl Siblings 6 Famous for Being a celebrity kid

How old was Exodus Tyson?

Mike Tyson at the Junior Welterweight Bout between Montana Love and Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Al Bello

Source: Getty Images

Exodus Tyson (aged 4 at the time of death) was born in March 2005. Her zodiac sign was Pisces.

How did Mike Tyson lose his daughter?

On 26 May 2009, as she was occupied with some house chores, Exodus Tyson's mother, Sol Xochitl, sent her eldest son Miguel Leon, who was seven then, to check on his baby sister. Sadly, he found the baby unconscious after tangling herself with a treadmill cable.

Miguel quickly informed his mother, who untangled the cord around her neck and performed CPR after calling 911. Paramedics took over from the distressed mother as Exodus was unresponsive.

She was rushed to St Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Centre in Phoenix, where she was placed on life support but unfortunately passed on. Mike, who was in Las Vegas then, flew back to Phoenix after this sad news reached him.

The bereaved father later broke the news on social media, requesting privacy during their grieving period. A funeral was held for Exodus (sometime between 29 to 31 June 2009). The service was a private affair only attended by the family of Exodus’ mother and fifteen of Mike’s closest friends.

Who is Mike Tyson's wife?

Mike Tyson and Kiki Tyson at the 22nd Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

Source: Getty Images

The former boxing star’s wife is Lakiha Spicer. The duo tied the knot on 6 June 6 2009, 11 days after Exodus’ death. They have enjoyed marital bliss for over a decade. However, Mike had previously been married twice.

His first marriage was to American actress Givens, who cited spousal abuse as the cause of their divorce. Mike was also married to Monica Turner, who filed for divorce after a six-year marriage. Sol Xochitl and Mike Tyson dated in the late 2000s.

How many kids does Mike Tyson have?

After Exodus’ death, the former professional boxer was left with six children. Find out more about them and who their mothers are.

Mikey Lorna Tyson

Mikey, Mike, Kiki, Milan and Morocco Tyson at the Los Angeles Premiere of Mike Tyson - Undisputed Truth. Photo: Randall Michelson

Source: Getty Images

Lorna (born on 31 July 1990) is Mike’s firstborn daughter with former model Kimberly Scarborough. As of 2023, she is 33 years old.

Rayna Tyson

Mike and Rayna Tyson at the screening of Tyson at the AMC Loews 19th Street in New York City. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Rayna, an upcoming on-screen star, is the former sportsman’s firstborn child with his ex-wife Monica Turner. She was born on 14 February 1996.

Amir Tyson

Amir has a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Photo: @amir_j_tyson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Amir (aged 26 as of 2023) was born on 5 August 1997 in Bethesda, Maryland, USA. He is Mike’s second child with Monica Turner. Amir is the founder of a streetwear clothing company named Debonair Attire. In addition, he is also a fitness coach and boxing commentator.

Miguel Leon Tyson

Mike Tyson and Miguel Leon Tyson at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in Burbank, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Leon (born 18 April 2002) was Exodus’ elder brother. His mother, Sol Xochitl, is a former strip dancer, while he is a budding singer.

Milan Tyson

Milan Tyson and Mike Tyson at the ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

The celebrity child was born in December 2008 to Mike and his wife, Lakiha Spicer. As of 2023, she is 15 years old.

Morocco Tyson

Mike Tyson, his son Morocco, mother-in-law Rita Ali, wife Lakiha and daughter Milan at the 100 Women Matter Luncheon in El Segundo, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

Morocco is the youngest kid in the Tyson family, born in 2011. His mother is Lakiha Spicer.

Mike Tyson's daughter, Exodus Tyson, died at age four. She succumbed to injuries from choking by an open treadmill cord.

READ ALSO: Wesley Snipes' children: How many are they, and where are they now?

Briefly recently published an article on Wesley Snipes' children. Wesley is a renowned actor and producer who rose to prominence for starring in the vampire movie, The Blade.

The famous actor has not only enjoyed an illustrious career but also has a big family.

Source: Briefly News