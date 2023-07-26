Eddie Murphy's son Miles Mitchell Murphy: Age, career, profiles, net worth

Highly successful American comedian Eddie Murphy garners much attention thanks to his larger-than-life persona and somewhat scandalous personal life. One of his various children, Miles Mitchell Murphy, has also seen more interest developing from the public regarding his personal life. Who is Miles Murphy, Eddie's son? Here is what we know of him.

Sharon Stone dragging Miles Mitchell up to the stage after Mitchell became the successful bidder for a watch at an auction for the ‘Macy's and American Express Passport 2003’. Photo: Carlo Allegri

Source: Getty Images

Eddie often praises his children, stating they are humble and that he 'has no bad seeds' regarding their demeanours. He was quoted saying: 'I am so blessed with my kids. I do not have one bad seed. I do not have any like: 'Oh, you are the one.''

Profile summary and bio

Full name Miles Mitchell Murphy Date of birth 7 November 1992 Age 30 years old at the time of writing (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Los Angles, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Los Angles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Male Weight Between 70 and 75 kg Height 178 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Edward Regan Murphy and Nicole Mitchell Murphy Children One daughter named Evie Education Rose Bruford Drama School Native language English

Certain aspects of Miles' life remain a mystery, including what he does for a living and his net worth. He also does not seem to have any form of social media, further adding to the mystery of his life. However, here are more widely reported facts about Miles and his family.

Eddie Murphy

Eddie is one of comedy's most celebrated comedians, with a lengthy career comprising various stand-up specials and films. Born Edward Regan Murphy, Eddie has been doing stand-up since he was a teenager and has joined the Saturday Night Live (SNL) cast at 19. The rest of his successful career is history.

Eddie Murphy’s wife

The comedian was married to Nicole Mitchell Murphy between 1993 and 2006. The couple met in 1988 at the NAACP Image Awards show and began dating shortly after.

They lived together for about two years before marrying on 18 March 1993 at the Grand Ballroom of the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Who is Eddie Murphy's partner now?

Eddie is in a relationship with Paige Butcher, who is an actress, and sources say she is a supportive mother figure to her partner's children from other women.

Christian Murphy, Shayne Murphy, Eddie Murphy, Miles Murphy, Nicole Mitchell Murphy and Bria Murphy posing together on the red carpet. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Is Eddie Murphy married to Paige?

The couple have been in a long-term relationship since 2012 but remain unmarried. However, the duo are engaged, and they have announced their engagement in September 2018.

Does Eddie Murphy have 10 children?

In total, he has 10 children: Angel Iris Murphy Brown, Shayne Audra Murphy, Miles Mitchell Murphy, Bria Murphy, Eric Murphy, Bella Murphy, Zola Ivy Murphy, and Christian Murphy.

Nicole Mitchell Murphy’s children with Eddie include Miles, Bria, Bella, Shayne Audra, and Zola Ivy. Eric's mother is Paulette McNeely, and Christian Murphy's mother is Tamara Hood. Angel Iris' mother is former Spice Girl singer Melanie Janine Brown, aka Mel B.

The family is pictured at the 'Mr Church' film premiere after-party on 6 September 2016 in Los Angeles, USA.

Source: Getty Images

How many biological children does Eddie Murphy have?

Since he has various children with different mothers, some wonder if they are all his biological children or if they are potentially adopted. Despite the curiosity, all of them are his biological children.

Eddie Murphy’s net worth

The entertainer's net worth is most widely reported at $200 million, thanks to his decades-long career. His son's net worth has yet to be discovered.

Miles Mitchell Murphy

The comedian's son remains reclusive compared to his famous parents and siblings. This makes specific facts regarding his life difficult to find. But here are the most widely reported facts we can confirm based on multiple online sources.

Miles Mitchell Murphy’s age

Born on 7 November 1992, Miles is 30 years old at the time of writing. He will be 31 years old on 7 November 2023. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Miles Mitchell Murphy’s wife

There is some online speculation that Miles is married, but this does not seem true. He has been in a long-term relationship with the mother of his child, Carly Olivia Fink. The pair are said to have met when they were teenagers.

Miles Mitchell Murphy’s children

Miles has only one child with his long-term partner, a daughter named Evie. Evie was born on 2 July 2019.

Miles Mitchell Murphy’s movies

IMDb mentions Miles Murphy as part of the production crew, but this is not the same Miles that is Eddie's son. The celebrity child's career has not been confirmed.

Miles Mitchell Murphy’s parents may be prominent figures in the entertainment world. However, some of their children, Miles included, have chosen to stay out of the limelight and live out their lives away from the harsh scrutiny of the public eye.

