Jamie Foxx is an American on-screen star, comedian and singer. He gained notoriety for portraying Ray Charles in the film Ray (2004). Foxx has won various awards for his natural talent, including a Golden Globe, Academy, BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild Award. With such popularity, the actor’s love life is subject to public scrutiny. So, who is Jamie Foxx’s wife?

Although the actor has lived most of his life in the spotlight, he has managed to maintain some intrigue regarding his romantic life. This in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about Jamie Foxx’s relationships.

Jamie Foxx’s profile summary and bio

Full name Eric Marion Bishop Famous as Jamie Foxx Gender Male Date of birth 13 December 1967 Age 56 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Terrell, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater Terrell High School, United States International University Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 82 Weight in pounds 181 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexuality Straight Marital status Unmarried Children Corinne Marie Bishop and Annalise Bishop Parents Darrel Bishop and Louise Annette Talley Dixon Siblings 2 Profession Actor, comedian, singer and record producer Years active 1989-present Net worth $170 million Social media @iamjamiefoxx @iamjamiefoxx

How old is Jamie Foxx?

Jamie Foxx (aged 56 as of 2023) was born on 13 December 1967 in Terrell, Texas, USA. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

He is the son of Darrell Bishop, who sometimes worked as a stockbroker, and Louise Annette Talley Dixon. Jamie was raised by his mother’s adoptive parents, Estelle Marie and Mark Talley, who adopted him shortly after birth.

Regarding his education, Foxx attended Terrell High School for his secondary education. He later received a scholarship to the United States International University, where he studied musical and performing arts composition.

Is Jamie Foxx married?

Although he has been in multiple high-profile relationships, Foxx has never married. In an E! News interview, he revealed that marriage is not for him. He further said that the cookie-cutter lifestyle does not appeal to him and that he has not had conversations about the pressures of marriage.

Jamie Foxx’s dating history

The talented singer has allegedly dated over 22 women. Here is a summary of his past relationships.

Sela Vave (2019)

Katie Holmes (2013-2019)

Cristy Rice (2013)

Stacey Dash (2010)

Sky Nellor (2009)

Nikki Giavasis (2009)

Dollicia Bryan (2009)

Stacy Keibler (2008)

Ashley Scott (2008)

Lil’ Kim (2007-2008)

Eva Marcille (2006)

Fantasia (2006)

Meagan Good (2006)

Christina Milan (2005)

Leila Arcieri (2004-2005)

Iliana Fischer (2002)

Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon (2001)

Adriane Kelly (2000)

Vivica A. Fox (1997)

Connie Kline (1993)

Olivia Munn (1993)

Kristen Grannis (1992)

How many children does Jamie Foxx have, and who are their mothers?

The Hollywood star has two children, Corinne Marie Bishop and Annalise Bishop. Corinne (born on 15 February 1994) is Foxx’s daughter with his ex-girlfriend Connie Kline. She is an actress and model. Jamie’s second daughter, Annalise Bishop, was born on 3 October 2008. Her mother is Kristin Grannis. The celebrity child is a guitarist and football player.

Professional career

With a career spanning over three decades, the actor has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

Film Year Ali 2001 Miami Vice 2006 Dreamgirls 2006 Horrible Bosses 2011 Django Unchained 2012 Annie 2014 Baby Driver 2017 Just Mercy 2019 Soul 2020 Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021

As a singer, he has won a Grammy Award for his hit single Blame. In addition, four of his five studio albums have charted in the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard 200.

What is Jamie Foxx’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Texas native is worth $170 million as of 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who is Jamie Foxx’s wife?’’ Although the actor has been involved in several high-profile romances, he has never tied the knot. His most significant and longest-lasting relationship was with Katie Holmes.

