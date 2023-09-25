Jason Statham's younger years: Facts about his youthful days before stardom

Jason Statham is an English on-screen star best known for starring in The Transporter, Hummingbird and The Expendables. However, beyond his current fame, he has performed various jobs, including being a street seller, to make ends meet. This article gives an insight into Jason Statham's younger years before stardom.

Actor Jason Statham

What did Jason Statham do before acting? In his youth, Statham practised Chinese martial arts, kickboxing and karate.

A talented footballer and diver, he was also a member of Britain’s national diving team and competed for England in the 1990 Commonwealth Games. Jason has modelled for various high-end brands, including French Connection.

Jason Statham's profile summary and bio

Full name Jason Statham Nickname Jason Gender Male Date of birth 26 July 1967 Age 56 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Shirebrook, Derbyshire, England Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Nationality English Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in kilograms 78 Weight in pounds 172 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Engaged Fiancé Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Parents Eileen and Barry Statham Children 2 Profession Actor Years active 1993-present Net worth $90 million Social media Instagram Facebook

How old is Jason Statham?

Jason Statham is active on social media.

Jason Statham (aged 56 as of 2023) was born on 26 July 1967 in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, England. His zodiac sign is Leo. Statham’s mother, Eileen, was a dancer, while his father, Barry, was a street seller.

Barry also worked as a coal miner, house painter and singer in the Canary Islands. Regarding his education, Statham attended the local grammar school from 1978 to 1983.

Jason Statham’s height

Statham stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. As per reports, he weighs 172 pounds (78 kilograms). Jason features dark brown hair and eyes.

Is Jason Statham married?

The Hollywood star has been in a relationship with model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley since 2010. The duo announced their engagement in January 2016.

In June 2017, they welcomed their first child, a son. Their daughter was born on 2 February 2022. The family resides in Beverly Hills, California, USA.

How was Jason Statham discovered?

English actor Jason Statham

While working as a model for French Connection, Statham was introduced to English director and screenwriter Guy Ritchie. At the time, Guy was working on a film project and needed to fill the role of a street-wise con artist.

After learning about his past as a black market salesman, Ritchie cast Jason to play the role of Bacon in his 1998 crime comedy thriller Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, which put Jason in the public eye.

Professional career

With a career spanning over three decades, Statham has starred in numerous films and TV shows. Here are some of his acting credits:

Mean Machine (2001)

(2001) The One (2001)

(2001) Collateral (2004)

(2004) London (2005)

(2005) War (2007)

(2007) 13 (2010)

(2010) Killer Elite (2011)

(2011) Safe (2012)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham

Parker (2013)

(2013) Spy (2015)

(2015) Wild Card (2015)

(2015) Furious 7 (2015)

(2015) The Meg (2018)

(2018) Wrath of Man (2021)

(2021) Fast X (2023)

In 2014, Jason was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame.

How much is Jason Statham’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Statham has an estimated net worth of $90 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful acting career.

Jason Statham’s profiles

The Derbyshire native is active on social media.

Jason Statham

He has 74 million Facebook followers and 39.6 million followers on Instagram as of 20 September 2023.

Jason Statham's younger years were marred by poverty as his parents worked various odd jobs. He has, however, raised his career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry.

