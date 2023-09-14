Lacey Rose Gorden, Jacklyn Zeman's daughter's biography

Jacklyn Zeman was a renowned actress famous for her role as Bobbie Spencer on ABC's General Hospital soap opera for 45 years. She was married three times and had two daughters, Lacey Rose Gorden and Cassidy Zee Gorden, from her third marriage to Glenn Gorden. She passed away in May 2023 at 70 after a short battle with cancer.

Lacey Rose's mother, soap opera star Jacklyn Zeman, passed away in May 2023. Photo: @laceyrosegorden on Instagram, Greg Doherty on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jacklyn Zeman's daughters have mainly stayed out of the limelight but have built successful independent careers. The actress's eldest daughter, Cassidy Gorden, is a senior marketing executive, while her youngest, Lacey Rose, is a thriving real estate agent based in Malibu, Los Angeles.

Lacey Rose Gorden's profile summary and bio

Full name Lacey Rose Gorden Date of birth 15th July 1992 Age 31 years old in 2023 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Malibu, Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Malibu, Los Angeles, California, United States Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Parents Jacklyn Zeman and Glen Gorden Siblings Older sister Cassidy Gorden Education San Diego State University (Communication and Media Studies) Profession Real estate agent, licensed Lagree fitness trainer Social media Instagram Facebook LinkedIn Website laceyrosegorden.com

How old is Lacey Rose Gorden'?

Lacey Rose Gorden (age 31 years as of 2023) was born on 15th July 1992 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Lacey Rose Gorden's parents

Rose is the youngest daughter of actress Jacklyn Zeman and her third husband, Glenn Gorden. They were married from 1988 to 2007. The General Hospital star was previously married to DJ Murray Kaufman (1979 to 1981) and Steve Gribbin (1985 to 1986).

Jacklyn Zeman and her third husband, Glenn, had two daughters, Cassidy and Lacey. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Lacey Rose Gorden's sister

Rose has one elder sister, Cassidy Zee Gorden. She was born in September 1990 and mainly stays out of the limelight. She has a communication studies degree from Loyola Marymount University.

Lacey Rose's sister is the senior manager of brand marketing at Grove Collaborative. She married Cutter MacLeod in September 2016 and resides in San Francisco.

Lacey Rose Gorden's career

Jacklyn Zeman's youngest daughter is a Los Angeles-based real estate agent working with Sotheby's International Realty since November 2020. She previously worked with Malibu-based Pritchett-Rapf Realtors from November 2020 to July 2023.

Before venturing into real estate, Lacey was employed in the corporate world. She was the Senior Brand Manager at Live Nation Entertainment from 2019 to 2021 and worked as a Brand Manager at Fanjoy Co. from 2017 to 2019.

From 2014 to 2016, Lacey was a Marketing Account Coordinator at Creative Arts Agency before being promoted to Marketing Account Manager. She was also an intern at Bel-Air Bay Club in 2013 and a Retail Sales Associate at American Apparel from 2008 to 2010.

Lacey Rose is also a licensed Lagree fitness trainer. She has a Communication and Media Studies degree from San Diego State University.

Jacklyn Zeman's daughters have not pursued careers in showbiz. Photo: @jacklyn.zeman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Actress Jacklyn Zeman's daughter, Lacey Rose Gorden, continues to make her mother proud. She and her sister Cassidy chose to stay out of showbiz and pursue private careers.

READ ALSO: Jenifer Strait's cause of death: What happened to George Strait's daughter?

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about George Strait's late daughter, Jenifer Strait. She was the country singer's eldest child, born in 1972.

The Strait family experienced an unexpected tragedy in June 1986 when their daughter Jenifer lost her life. What was her cause of death, and how have the Straits honoured her memory?

Source: Briefly News