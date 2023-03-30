List of top 10 media universities in South Africa (2023)

Media universities in South Africa offer traditional (radio, television) and modern mass media courses (social networks, vlogs). The standard media courses offered include journalism ethics and the legal ramifications of communication. Graduates find employment as media planners and public relations specialists or become social media managers.

Students pursuing degrees in communication studies learn how the same affects society. Students should visit the university website to understand what the courses entail. This is a list of some universities in South Africa that provide top-notch training for those looking to advance in corporate communication.

How many years does it take to study media in South Africa?

This is often a 2-year part-time or 1-year intense degree program. Students enrol in four semester-long media and cultural courses covering various topics. This, however, varies from university to university.

Where can I study media in South Africa?

In all institutions, you must exhibit a natural aptitude for technology, inventiveness, consistency, patience, and determination regarding soft skills. The following are the most famous institutions to choose from.

1. University of Cape Town

UCT is Africa's best university for media studies. Globally it is the 113th best. The school, founded in 2003, offers a variety of programmes that give graduates the theoretical knowledge and practical skills they need to start a career in the film and media sector. Some of their former students have landed entry-level jobs in the media, film, and television industries, as well as in marketing, advertising, and education.

2. University of the Witwatersrand

This university is in Johannesburg, and it is second-best in Africa and the 148th-best globally. With over one hundred years in South Africa, Wits University is committed to exploring new methods for studying the developing world. Those who want to work as journalists should enrol in the Wits journalism program.

3. University of KwaZulu-Natal

This college in Durban is the third-best institution in media studies and is ranked 180th in the world. Culture and communication studies are among this institution's most exciting faculties. In particular, they engage with contemporary culture, as shown in motion pictures, television, newspapers, radio, and, most significantly, digital technology, including the internet and mobile devices.

4. The University of South Africa

It gives students the credentials and tools they need to build fulfilling careers. UNISA is the fourth best in Africa and the 234th globally. This institution is one of the universities that offer media studies in South Africa and helps learners work independently.

5. University of Stellenbosch

In the area of journalism, Stellenbosch offers degrees that are recognised across the globe. Theories, concepts, and practices that help students decide on a profession in the industry will be introduced to them. BAHons in Journalism, MA in Journalism, and PhD Journalism degrees are offered by the postgraduate department of journalism at the university. The university also offers graduate and postgraduate education.

6. Rhodes University

The School of Journalism (JMS) at Rhodes marked its 50th anniversary in 2022. It is widely recognised as one of the best institutions in the world and the premier media education institution in Africa. Their courses include undergraduate and postgraduate courses in journalism and media Studies.

The MA program at Rhodes is structured to enable students to gain a deeper understanding of journalism and media studies while ensuring they finish with a broad knowledge of many aspects. The students who enrol here leave with a fundamental awareness of the relationships between media production, audience, content, and context.

7. University of Johannesburg

Are you enthusiastic about interacting with digital technology and using your communication skills? The course for you would then be communication at UJ. This institution's fundamental academic knowledge in media gives you the practical communication and digital skills you need to make media content across various platforms.

8. The University of Pretoria

In Africa, this is the eighth-best academic institution, and globally, it is ranked 333. They offer two research-based courses in Digital Culture and related studies.

The fields of digital art history, visual cultural studies, image studies, communication and media studies, and digital arts and humanities serve as sources for digital culture and media. The institution aims to investigate, analyse, and reflect on current society through the fusion of disciplines, concepts, critical theory, and philosophy.

9. University of the Western Cape

The Department of English at UWC has courses combining classic literary studies with new programs in media, theatre, creative writing, and hands-on training in cultural criticism.

10. University of the Free State

UFS offers intriguing, multidisciplinary film and visual-related degrees. Since it enables students to blend the production of their short films with film theory and history, the program is unique. Students study the evolution of cinema from the earliest works through famous Hollywood and South African productions.

Which course is best for Media Studies?

Journalism is one of the most common specialities for people interested in working in the media. It can be studied as a degree-granting subject or as a media and communication studies subfield. Design, social media, news, movies, media history, and media technology are commonly linked courses.

List of media courses in South Africa

Some of the courses offered in the above institutions are

BA Design in Digital Media

BA Hons in Design (Multimedia)

BA Hons in Film and Television Studies.

Bachelor of Arts in Visual Communication

BA Hons in Multimedia Design

BA Media Studies.

Are media studies marketable?

Across the world, journalistic studies can be divided into news, movies, TV, and communication networks, and they are all marketable. Information concerning current events is crucially spread through media.

Which universities do Media Studies?

Most South African institutions offering degrees in communication accept applications from various academic backgrounds. Visiting their portals and familiarising yourself with their requirements can be a good idea.

Journalism is a practical study of various techniques and technological advancements that help spread information to broad audiences. As a result, media universities in South Africa help graduates become versatile in newspapers, radio, television, and the internet, which disseminate news from contexts like politics, society, culture, or entertainment.

