Amy Arnaz's life and times: The untold story of Desi Arnaz’s wife

Amy Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr.'s marriage of nearly three decades was cut short after she lost the battle with brain cancer. Despite her status as a celebrity spouse, Miss Amy had carved out a niche as a dance instructor.

Amy Arnaz, Desi's wife of over 28 years. Photo: Boulder City Social on Facebook (modified by author)

Desi Arnaz Jr., the retired American actor and musician, supported his wife's craft, and together, they founded a dance theatre. His wife, often referred to as an excellent dame, is remembered as a virtuous and magical woman. Go through Amy Arnaz's biography as it debunks her life.

Amy Arnaz's profile summary and bio

How old was Amy Arnaz when she died?

Amy Laura Bargiel was born on 12th September 1951 in Chicago, Illinois, to Charles and Libby Kral Bargiel. She died on 23rd January 2015 at 63 years.

Early life

Amy grew up alongside her brother, Tom Bargiel and sister, Lisa Bargiel. She was a San Diego State University student, where she trained as a ballerina under Dame Sonia Arova at the San Diego Ballet Company.

Laura was a principal dancer at the Nevada Dance Theatre for ten years under Vassili Sulich's mentorship. She was very attached to spirituality, which prompted her to join the New Life Foundation, a non-profit organisation offering self-development programs that incorporate the writings of Vernon Howard.

Amy Arnaz's husband

Amy met her first husband, Gary Frederick Charf, at the New Life Foundation in September 1975. The couple shared a daughter, Haley Charf, born on 17th December 1976. Unfortunately, they divorced on 11th May 1979. Haley was barely three when her parents divorced.

Years after the divorce, Amy met actor Desi Arnaz Jr., the son of the famous actor in the show I Love Lucy, starring his parents, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Amy and Desi Jr. had their private wedding on 8th October 1987.

Desi Arnaz Jr.son of Lucille Ball, shows some of his tennis tournament trophies at his home near Los Angeles in 1979. Photo: Nik Wheeler

Desi Arnaz Jr.'s ex-wife

Like his late wife, Desi Jr. was previously married to actress Linda Purl in 1979. Sadly, they broke up the following year. Before, he was in a relationship with the late model Susan Callahan-Howe, and they shared a daughter, Julia Arnaz. He also dated Liza Minnelli and Patty Duke.

Career

Amy Arnaz's husband worked in film while Amy continued pursuing her career in dance. She took her husband's last name, and her husband adopted her daughter. They split time between Beverly Hills, California and Boulder City, Nevada. Amy and her husband bought the Historic Boulder Theatre and converted it into the Boulder City Ballet Company.

Besides dance, Desi Arnaz Jr.'s spouse also wrote about her daughter growing up and received accolades for her work with children in the Southern Nevada community. She was honoured with the Spirit of Nevada Award, and the 109th Congress recognised her work. She trained Jayme Server, who became a professional dancer at Disneyland.

Laura wrote Little Haley Stories, a trilogy of semi-biographical children's books centred on a blonde, brown-eyed ballet dancer. The three books, The Magic Tutu, Juliana Cuddles, and Clara's Nutcracker, set the groundwork for productions choreographed for her students.

Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz, Jr. during 5th Annual TV Land Awards - Arrivals at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, CA, United States. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

Desi Arnaz Jr's children

Haley Arnaz, Desi Arnaz Jr.'s adopted daughter, played older Clara and the Princess in the Land of Sweets in the 2008 Christmas classic. She also danced in the duet of the show's 2006 production. Who is the mother of Desi Arnaz Jr.'s first child?

Desi Jr. was 15 when he had his first daughter, Desiree, with his model girlfriend. Unfortunately, Desiree succumbed to cancer on 27 September 2020. She was diagnosed with the condition at 25. Amy and Desi Arnaz Jr. did not share any children despite being married for over two decades.

What was Amy Arnaz's cause of death?

On 6 March 2015, Boulder City residents turned the sky pink with balloons to honour Amy Arnaz. What did Amy Arnaz die of? Desi Arnaz Jr.'s wife died on 23rd January 2015 after a gruelling battle with brain cancer.

Amy Arnaz's cancer was diagnosed in January 2013. Michael Stern announced Amy Laura Bargiel's death on Facebook, stating,

It’s with a heavy heart that I am learning today that Amy Arnaz has passed away. She had been suffering for a long time with cancer. She was a fighter till the end. I learned years ago what “REST IN PEACE” means, and I know today that my friend Amy is now RESTING IN PEACE. My love goes out to all the Arnazs.

According to her niece, Amy's funeral was light-hearted and not sad since she brought so much joy to people. Her friends and family held a memorial event at the Bicentennial Park in Boulder City.

Is Desi Arnaz Jr. still alive?

Desi is still alive. However, there are no updates regarding what he does at the time of this article's writing.

Has Desi Arnaz Jr. had a stroke?

Between 1968 and 1974, Amy Laura Bargiel's husband suffered from a minor stroke. There are no public updates about his health.

Amy Arnaz's bio lets you into her life, highlighting how she became a household name. Desi's love and support for her remains unquestioned.

