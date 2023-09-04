Does Scooter Braun have an ex-wife? Yael Cohen Braun is a Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist who came to the limelight following her marriage to Scooter Braun from 2014 to 2022. Scooter is an American entrepreneur, talent manager, and entertainment mogul. What happened with Yael and Scooter Braun?

Besides being a celebrity spouse, Yael Cohen Braun is the founder of FCancer. This non-profit organization aims to raise awareness and education about cancer prevention, early detection, and support for patients and their families. Who is Scooter's ex-wife?

Yael Cohen Braun's profiles and bio

Full name Yael Cohen Braun Gender Female Date of birth November 5, 1986 Age 36 years old (As of 2023) Place of birth South Africa Zodiac sign Scorpio Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 56 kg Body measurements 34-24-35 Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Blonde Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Scooter Braun Children Jagger Joseph Levis Magnus, and Hart Violet Parents David and Diane Cohen College University of British Columbia Profession Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Net worth $100 million

What is Yael Cohen Braun's age?

The celebrity spouse was born in South Africa on November 5, 1986. She grew up in a Jewish family and later moved to Vancouver, Canada, with her parents and two brothers. Yael is 36 years old as of 2023 and holds Canadian nationality.

Who are Yael Cohen Braun's parents?

Her parents are Diane and David Cohen. A desire for a better quality of life and more opportunities drove her family's move to Canada.

Scooter Braun's education

Cohen attended Collingwood School in West Vancouver. She later studied political science and international relations at the University of British Columbia.

What is Yael Cohen Braun's height?

Cohen measures 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 56 kilograms. She has a slim build, hazel eyes, and blonde hair.

Who are Yael Cohen Braun's children?

Yael Cohen and Scooter have three children together. Her first son is Jagger Joseph, born on February 6, 2015; their second son, Levis Magnus, was born on November 29, 2016. The couple has one daughter, Hart Violet, born on December 1, 2018.

Yael Cohen Braun's career

Yael is known for her significant contributions to philanthropy, healthcare advocacy, and entrepreneurship. Here are some critical points about Cohen's career:

Founding FCancer

Yael founded FCancer in 2009 after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. The organization takes a unique and direct approach to addressing cancer by using humour and relatability to engage younger generations in conversations about the disease.

Awareness and education

Under Yael's leadership, FCancer has developed various campaigns and programs to promote cancer awareness and education. These initiatives often utilize social media and pop culture references to reach a broader audience, particularly young adults.

Support for patients and families

Beyond awareness and education, FCancer provides resources and support for cancer patients and their families. The organization aims to create a supportive community that helps individuals navigate cancer diagnosis and treatment challenges.

Advocacy and partnerships

Yael's work with FCancer has led to partnerships with various organizations, celebrities, and influencers, helping to amplify the organization's message and impact. The organization's unique approach has garnered attention and support from multiple individuals and entities.

Entrepreneurship and initiatives

Besides her work with FCancer, Cohen has been involved in various entrepreneurial initiatives and ventures. Her career has showcased her ability to create meaningful change while engaging in business endeavours.

What happened to Scooter Braun's marriage?

Braun and Yael wed in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, in July 2014. After seven years of marriage, Braun filed for divorce in July 2021 following irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in 2022, and they decided to keep things amicable for their kids.

Is Yael Cohen Braun dating?

Cohen Braun was married to Scooter Braun from 2014 to 2022. After the divorce, she has not been dating or rumoured to be in a relationship.

Yael Cohen Braun and Taylor Swift

Scooter is perhaps most infamous for the feud with Taylor Swift after Ithaca Ventures acquired Big Machine Records. Yael came to Scooter's defence as she revealed in her Instagram post the truths behind Swift's claims and accusations against her husband.

What is Yael Cohen Braun's net worth?

The Canadian entrepreneur, philanthropist and businesswoman has a net worth of $100 million. Yael received $20 million and a $30 million family home in Brentwood, California, in the divorce settlement.

Above is all you need to know about Yael Cohen Braun, Scooter Braun's ex-wife. They married from 2014 to 2022. Besides being a celebrity spouse, Cohen has been recognized for her advocacy and contributions to healthcare and philanthropy.

