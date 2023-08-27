Global site navigation

Details about Louis Dowler, Jennifer Esposito's ex-husband: How did they meet?
by  Bennett Yates

Louis Dowler is a British model, actor, and licensed real estate salesperson. He gained media attention following his marriage to Jennifer Esposito, who is an American actress, author, and businesswoman. She has appeared in various film and television roles, gaining recognition for her impressive work.

louis dowler's age
Dowler and Jennifer Esposito attend the Metropolitan Opera 2014-2015 season opening of "The Marriage of Figaro" at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. LAN Photo by Lars Niki
Source: Getty Images

After his studies, Louis Dowler started a modelling career and has worked with top brands such as Burberry and Tommy Bahama, a sportswear company. He has also been featured in many leading fashion magazines and is currently a real estate agent for Compass.

Louis Dowler's profiles and bio

Full name Louis Dowler
Gender Male
Date of birth September 29, 1975
Age 47 years (As of 2023)
Place of birth Penzance, United Kingdom
Country United Kingdom
Nationality British
Sexual orientation Straight
Marital status Divorced
Ex-spouse Jennifer Esposito
Occupation Actor, Model, Real estate agent
Famous asBritish model
Height6'0"
Eye colour Blue
Hair colour Brown
FatherAlexander Dowler
Net worth $12 million

How old is Jennifer Esposito's husband?

The celebrity model was born to Alexander Dowler on September 29, 1975, in Penzance, United Kingdom. Louis Dowler's age is 47 years as of 2023, he holds British nationality, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Who is Jennifer Esposito married to?
Dowler and actress Jennifer Esposito attend the FilmDistrict's "Olympus Has Fallen" screening at Tribeca Grand Hotel on March 11, 2013. Photo by Jamie McCarthy
Source: Getty Images

Louis Dowler's education

The celebrity model attended elementary and high school in Penzance, United Kingdom. He later enrolled at the University of Wales, graduating with a bachelor's degree in strategic marketing.

Louis Dowler's marriage

Besides Jennifer Esposito, Louis also dated other high-profile women, such as Oscar and BAFTA-winning British actress Kate Winslet. He dated Kate from 2010 to 2011, but they later parted ways. He met Jennifer in 2012, and they started dating and tied the knot on November 16, 2014, in New York City. They developed misunderstandings two years after their marriage, and she filed for divorce in March 2016.

What is Louis Dowler's height?

Dowler measures 6ft tall. Also, he has blue eyes and brown hair.

Does Jennifer Esposito have siblings?
Dowler and girlfriend Jennifer Esposito attend the Broadway opening night of "Macbeth" at The Ethel Barrymore Theatre on April 21, 2013, in New York City. Photo by Bruce Glikas
Source: Getty Images

Louis Dowler's spouse

Jennifer Esposito is an American actress, dancer, and author. She was born on April 11, 1973, in Brooklyn, New York.

Acting

Esposito's career includes roles in movies and television shows. Below are her various films and television shows:

Movies

  • 1997: I Know What You Did Last Summer
  • 1999: The Bachelor
  • 1999: Summer of Sam
  • 2000: Dracula 2000
  • 2001: Don't Say a Word
  • 2002: Welcome to Collinwood
  • 2004: Crash
  • 2004: Taxi
  • 2008: Conspiracy
  • 2012: Bending the Rules

TV Shows

  • 2000-2001: Spin City
  • 2005-2006: Related
  • 2007-2009: Samantha Who?
  • 2010-2012: Blue Bloods
  • 2014-2015: The Affair
  • 2014: Mistresses
  • 2016-2017: NCIS
  • 2019: The Boys
louis dowler's net worth
Jennifer Esposito attends the "Fresh Kills" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 16, 2023, in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy
Source: Getty Images

Advocate

In addition to her acting career, Jennifer Esposito advocates for those with celiac disease. She was diagnosed with celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder affecting the digestive system's ability to process gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. She has actively raised awareness about the disease and its impact on people's lives.

Author

Esposito is the author of the book Jennifer's Way, which shares her journey with celiac disease and provides insights into managing the condition. She has also founded a gluten-free bakery in New York City called Jennifer's Way Bakery, which offers a variety of gluten-free baked goods.

Does Jennifer Esposito have siblings?

Jennifer Esposito has two siblings. She has an older sister named Suzanne Esposito and a younger sister named Carla Esposito. Suzanne is a data architect, and Carla is an actress and a comedian. Jennifer's close relationship with her family has been mentioned in various interviews and public appearances.

louis dowler's profiles
Jennifer Esposito attends The Canva Director's Brunch at City Winery on June 12, 2023, in New York City. Photo by Mike Coppola
Source: Getty Images

Who is Jennifer Esposito married to?

Esposito was previously married to actor Bradley Cooper. The couple got married in December 2006 but later divorced in May 2007. She later married Louis Dowler from 2012 to 2014, and they divorced. She later met Jesper Vesterstrom in 2015, and they started dating. The lovebirds reportedly tied the knot in 2016.

Jesper Vesterstrom is a Danish actor, windsurfing champion and fitness trainer.

What is Louis Dowler's net worth?

Louis has an estimated net worth of $12 million. His primary source of income is his career as a model and real estate agent.

Above is all you need to know about Jennifer Esposito's ex-husband. From the modelling industry to the food industry and now real estate, one cannot help but admire Louis Dowler. He is not only good-looking but also has an entrepreneurial side.

