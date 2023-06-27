Kimora Lee Simmons' net worth, age, biography, job, family, profiles

Kimora Lee is an American fashion icon, former model, and business mogul. She was a 90s supermodel, and her success helped bring cultural diversity to the high-end fashion and modelling industries. Keep reading to learn more about Kimore Lee Simmons' net worth, career, and family.

Kimora attends the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2023 Collection in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Growing up, Kimora was teased for her height since she was almost 5'10'' by age 10. Her mother decided to enrol her in modelling classes at 11, and she started working with German fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld at age 13. Under the mentorship of Karl, Lee proceeded to become one of the top models and is currently a leading fashion designer.

Kimora Lee Simmons' profiles summary and bio

Birth name Kimora Lee Perkins Date of birth 4th May 1975 Age 48 years in 2023 Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States Current residence California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed African, American, Japanese and Korean Height 6 feet (1.83 m) Body measurements 37-28-37 inches Hair colour White Eye colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Tim Leissner (2014 to present - Estranged), Russell Simmons (1998 to 2009) Children Five, including daughters Ming and Aoki and sons Wolfe, Kenzo, and Gary Parents Vernon Whitlock Jr and Joanne Kyoko Perkins Education University of Hartford (BA in Business and Entrepreneurial Affairs), Lutheran High School Profession Model, businesswoman, fashion designer, venture capitalist, entrepreneur, TV personality, philanthropist and author Social media Twitter Instagram

Why is Kimora Lee Simmons famous?

Kimora gained fame as a fashion model. At 13, she had an exclusive contract with Coco Chanel and was mentored by iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld. She was one of the 90s top supermodels and worked for several international brands, including Versace, Valentino, Calvin Klein, Fendi, Christian Dior, Armani, Anna Sui, Roberto Cavalli, and Emanuel Ungaro.

Lee has graced the covers of popular magazines like Elle, Vogue, and Harper's Bazaar. As an established fashion designer and entrepreneur, she is the CEO of the urban luxury brand Baby Phat Clothing which she has worked with since the 1990s. Kamora has collaborated with top fashion companies like Makari de Suisse, Macy's, Sephora, Zales Corporation, and Sanrion Ltd.

The savvy entrepreneur has also diversified into television and production. Her reality TV show, Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane, premiered on E! in 2007 and aired for seven seasons. Her series, Kimora: House of Fab, debuted on Style Network in 2013.

The model produced the Broadway show Def Poetry Jam which won her a Tony Award for Special Theatrical Event. She appeared in Waist Deep (2006), For Love or Money (1993), and Rebound (2005). In 2006, she published her book, Fabulosity: What It Is and How to Get It.

The late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld mentored Kimora from age 13. Photo: @aokileesimmons on Instagram (modified by author)

What is Kimora Lee Simmons' net worth?

The fashion entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of $80 million in 2023. Her annual income is approximately $12 million. Kimora Lee Simmons has spent $27.5 million on a mansion in Beverly Park, an exclusive neighbourhood where Mark Wahlberg lives.

Kimora, the Baby Phat CEO purchased the Mediterranean estate way back in 2008 for $11 million, with property records showing the home was last offered for lease in December 2022 at $62,500 per month.

Kimora Lee Simmons' age

She was born on 4th May 1975 in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. She is 48 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. Her mother used to work as a social security administrator.

Kimora Lee Simmons' ethnicity

Kimora Lee Simmons' parents have multi-ethnic backgrounds. Her mother, Joanne Kyoko Perkins, is half-Japanese and half-Korean, while her father, Vernon Whitlock Jr, is African-American. Lee is often described as Blasian due to her Afro-Asian ethnicity.

Kimora Lee Simmons' height

The former model is 6 feet (1.83 m) tall and weighs about 66 kg (145 lb). Her body measurements are approximately 37-28-37 inches. She has black hair and brown eyes.

How many baby daddies does Kimora Lee Simmons have?

Actor Djimon Hounsou, banker Tim Lessner, and entrepreneur Russell Simmons (left to right) are Kimora's baby daddies. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Araya Diaz/Shareif Ziyadat (modified by author)

Kimora Lee Simmons' baby daddies are entrepreneur and record executive Russell Simmons, actor Djimon Hounsou, and banker Tim Leissner. She tied the knot with Russell Simmons on 20th December 1998, but they separated in 2006 and finalized their divorce in January 2009.

Lee was engaged to actor and model Djimon Hounsou in June 2008, but they broke off their engagement in November 2012. She married former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Tim Leissner in February 2014. The couple is now estranged.

Kimora Lee Simmons' children

Her eldest daughter Ming Lee Simmons was born in January 2000, while her second daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, was born in August 2002. Kimora welcomed her son Kenzo Lee Hounsou with ex-fiancé Djimon Hounsou in May 2009.

The former model welcomed son Wolfe Leissner with husband Tim Leissner in April 2015. In January 2020, she adopted her son Gary Lee Leissner when he was ten.

Kimora's two daughters with Russell Simmons are following in her modelling footsteps and are also book-smart. Ming Lee is a New York University graduate, while Aoki Lee graduated from Harvard University in May 2023. The boys keep a low profile but occasionally appear in their mother and sisters' Instagram posts.

Gary, Kenzo, Kimora, Wolfe, Ming, Aoki, and Bonita Price (left to right) during the Back to School Giveaway in Carson in 2022. Photo: Jesse Grant

Why did Kimora adopt Gary?

Kimora had always wanted a large family, and the decision to adopt had been on her mind for a long time. She decided to adopt Gary when the opportunity presented itself. Talking exclusively to US Weekly, the Baby Phat CEO said her son had no problem adjusting.

I'm blessed and super fortunate to have a boy like him, and it's been a very painless sensation. He just dropped in like he was born there.

Kimora Lee Simmons' net worth has increased over the years because of her hard work and creative mind. She continues to break barriers in the fashion industry and has mentored her daughters to follow in her footsteps.

