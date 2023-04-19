All about Saxon Musk, son of SpaceX owner Elon Musk, you should know

Beyond the billions, Elon Musk's personal life is under the spotlight. From his intriguing relationships to his brilliant offspring, people can not get enough of the man behind the Tesla and SpaceX empires. And one child, Saxon Musk, in particular, has piqued everyone's curiosity.

Born into the billionaire dynasty of Elon Musk, Saxon Musk has been a hot topic since his arrival on this planet. As the son of a tech titan, this young heir has grown up in the limelight, attracting curiosity from all corners of the globe. So, what is the buzz about? Here is everything to know about him.

Saxon Musk's profile summary and bio

Full name Saxon Musk Gender Male Date of birth 1 January 2006 Age 17 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California Current residence United States Nationality American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 38-28-36 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Justine Musk Father Elon Musk Siblings 9 School Ad Astra School

How old is Saxon Musk?

Saxon Musk's age is 17 as of 2023. He was born on 1 January 2006 in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America. Saxon is one of Elon Musk's triplets born through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). His birth sign is Capricorn.

Saxon Musk's education

Like his siblings, Saxon attended the Ad Astra School founded by his father in 2014. The school had fewer than 40 students, including children of SpaceX's staff, and focused on applied science, artificial intelligence, design, and coding instead of conventional curricula like music and dance.

Elon started the school to create a new education system catering to student's abilities rather than treating education as a factory production line.

Saxon Musk's parents

Saxon's parents are Elon Musk and Justine Musk. They met while studying at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada, in the early 1990s. They tied the knot in 2000 and had six children together. But their marriage ended in divorce in 2008 after seven years.

They agreed to co-parent their children, and she opted to retain Elon's surname out of consideration for her kids.

Saxon Musk's siblings

Saxon is one of the triplets born alongside his brothers Kai and Damian. He has nine siblings, four biological and five half-siblings from his father's other relationships. However, his oldest brother, Nevada Alexander, passed away due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome when he was just ten weeks old.

Saxon's two other biological siblings are his twin brothers, Griffin and Xavier, born in 2004. Xavier recently came out as a trans woman and changed her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson in 2022. Saxon also has younger half-siblings from his father's other relationships.

Two half-siblings, X A-12 and Exa Dark Siderael, were born from his father's relationship with musician Grimes in March 2022. There are also twin siblings from his father's affair with Shivon Zills, whose identities have yet to be revealed.

Who is Elon Musk?

He is the founder and CEO of multiple companies, including SpaceX, Tesla, and PayPal. He started schooling at the University of Pretoria before he relocated to Canada when he was 18. He had his bachelor's degree in economics and physics from the University of Pennsylvania before starting Zip2, an online city guide software company, with his brother.

What ethnicity is Elon Musk?

Elon Musk's ethnicity is mixed. He was born on 28 June 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa, to a Canadian mother, Maye, and a South African father, Errol Musk. Musk has British and Pennsylvania Dutch ancestry through his family. His mother, Maye, was born in Saskatchewan, Canada, and raised in South Africa, while his father was born in Pretoria.

How many twins does Elon Musk have?

Elon has two sets of twins. With his first wife, Justine, he had a set of twin boys named Griffin and Xavier. In November 2021, he had another set of twins with Shivon Zills, but their names have yet to be publicly disclosed.

How do you pronounce Elon's son's name?

Elon explained on a podcast that the name is pronounced X Ash A Twelve. The name X Æ A-12, later changed to X Æ A-Xii, was given to the baby after Elon and Canadian singer Grimes welcomed him on 4 May 2020.

Who was Elon Musk's first wife?

She is Justine Musk. Justine is a Canadian writer best known for her fantasy novel Blood Angel. She bagged a degree in English literature from Queen's University in Kingston. When she relocated to Japan, she taught English as a second language (ESL) before she settled in California.

Regarding Saxon Musk's net worth, it is still being determined because he is still a student and financially reliant on his parents without any established source of income. However, his father, Elon, has a net worth of $187.4 billion, according to Forbes magazine, making him the world's richest person in 2022.

With a billionaire father by his side, it is fair to say that Saxon Musk is in a fortunate position. He has everything set up to succeed in life potentially. As a child of one of the wealthiest men in the world, he will be closely watched to see how far they will take the Musk name.

