Who is Leland Francis Fraser, Brendan Fraser's youngest son?

Brendan Fraser captured hearts with his roles in hit movies like The Mummy and George of the Jungle. However, today, the public is looking closer at his personal life, specifically his youngest son, Leland Francis Fraser. As a model and musician, Leland is already making waves in his own right.

Brendan Fraser's youngest son, Leland Francis.

With two older siblings, Griffen Arthur and Holden Fletcher, Leland Francis Fraser is no stranger to the spotlight. As the youngest child of actor Brendan, he has grown up in the public eye. As he approaches adulthood, fans eagerly anticipate what is next for the multi-talented musician and model.

Leland Francis Fraser's profile summary

Full name Leland Francis Fraser Gender Male Date of birth 2 May 2006 Age 16 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California Current residence New York, United States Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-29-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-74-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Mother Afton Smith Father Brendan Fraser Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Fashion model, musician

Leland Francis Fraser's biography

Born on 2 May 2006 at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, California, Leland Francis Fraser's age is 17. He is a US and Canadian citizen and belongs to the Taurus zodiac sign.

He has European ancestry, including Irish, Scottish, German, Czech, and French-Canadian heritage from his father's side. Despite being a celebrity child, Leland's educational background information remains unknown.

Leland Francis Fraser's height

Leland stands at 6 feet 3 inches, equivalent to 191 centimetres. He weighs 60 kilograms and has unique long brown hair and grey eyes.

Who are Leland Francis Fraser's parents?

Leland Francis's parents are Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith. Brendan is a Canadian-American actor known for his roles in blockbuster films, comedies, and dramas. He graduated from the Cornish College of the Arts in 1990 and gained notoriety after starring in Dogfight in 1991. His role as a Harvard student and George of the Jungle in With Honors further shot him into the limelight.

Actor Brendan Fraser attends the press conference for The Whale at the Ritz-Carlton in Tokyo, Japan.

Afton is an American actress born in Northport, Long Island, New York, USA. She debuted in 1987 and is famous for starring in movies, including George of the Jungle, Fried Green Tomatoes, and Reality Bites.

Who is Afton Smith married to?

She was married to Brendan Fraser. The couple met at an Independence Day barbecue hosted by Winona Ryder, dated for four years, and married in 1998. They had three sons before their marriage ended in 2008 when Leland was just a toddler.

How long was Brendan Fraser married to Afton Smith?

They were married for nine years. However, the reason for their separation is unclear, though Brendan was ordered to pay $50,000 monthly for ten years in alimony and $25,000 monthly for child support. They had a legal battle over financial assets but remained committed to co-parenting their children.

Does Brendan Fraser have a son that is an actor?

No, currently, there are no actors among Brendan Fraser's sons. What does Leland Fraser do? Leland Francis is a fashion model and musician signed with Marilyn Agency in New York.

His middle son, Holden Fletcher, is a student at New York University and appears to be pursuing modelling. While it is unclear if Holden is interested in acting, some believe he might follow in his father's footsteps.

Holden, Brendan, and Leland arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center.

Griffin Arthur, the eldest of the three brothers, was born in 2002 and has autism spectrum disorder, which his father revealed in a 2018 interview. Describing him, Griffin said:

(He is) a curative on everyone who meets him, I noticed. People have some rough edges to them. Or he just makes them, I don't know…put things into sharper relief and maybe find a way to have a little bit more compassion. They don't put themselves first so much around him.

Is Brendan Fraser in a relationship?

Brendan Fraser is reportedly in a relationship with makeup artist Jeanne Moore. They made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Moore does makeup and hair for TV, film and events.

Leland Francis Fraser's Instagram

Leland has an Instagram account with over 36,000 followers where he posts videos of his band, The Alligators Band. He has yet to be active on the platform, with only a few posts.

What is Fraser's net worth?

The celebrity kid is enjoying the benefits of his parent's wealth. However, while his exact net worth is unknown, his father, Brendan Fraser, has an estimated net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Leland's mother, Afton Smith, has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

As Leland Francis Fraser enters his formative years, the world eagerly anticipates what he has in store. Born into a family of celebrity status, he is set to make his unique mark in the entertainment industry with his exceptional talent and magnetic charisma.

