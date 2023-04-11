Charles Payne's net worth, age, family, education, career, profiles
American journalist Charles Payne is a true success story, overcoming poverty and going from rags to riches while establishing a significant name for himself. The investment giant and TV host has come a long way since he first dug himself out of the trenches. Here, we discuss Charles Payne's net worth, personal life and where he is today.
The prominent figure began his career on Wall Street as an analyst at E. F. Hutton in 1985. He was widely successful there and created his stock market research firm. Here is Charles Payne's biography in summary before we further detail his career.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Charles V. Payne
|Nickname
|Charles
|Date of birth
|15 November 1962
|Age
|60 years of age (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Birthplace
|North Dakota, USA
|Romantic orientation
|Heterosexual
|Religious beliefs
|Christianity
|Current residence
|Teaneck, New Jersey, USA
|Current nationality
|American
|Marital status
|Married to Yvonne Payne (2004)
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Gender
|Male
|Weight
|96 kg
|Height
|182 cm
|Hair colour
|Grey
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Parents
|Mother named Ruth (deceased), father unknown
|Siblings
|Two brothers (Clarence and Cecil)
|Profession
|Financial analyst, TV personality, journalist
|Education
|Minot State University, Central Texas College
|Native language
|English
|Net worth
|Between $12 million and 15 million
|Social media profiles
|InstagramTwitter
He was embroiled in controversy in 2017 at Fox News when co-worker and analyst Scottie Nell Hughes accused him of sexual harassment. He fired back at the claims, saying they were involved in a consensual affair over a few years. Although briefly suspended over the incident, he was shortly reinstated.
Charles Payne's age and height
He was born on 15 November 1962, making him 60 years old in 2023. His zodiac sign is Scorpio. Charles Payne's height is 182 cm. He weighs 96 kg.
Who is Charles Payne's wife?
Charles Payne's wife is Yvonne Payne, whom he married in 2004. But, it was reported they lived together for quite some time before they tied the knot.
Charles Payne's wife’s heart transplant gave her a second chance at life; after she began to suffer multiple near-fatal heart attacks, the first being in 2012.
Is Charles Payne still married?
Despite his previous affair, he is still married. He and his wife share two children.
Charles Payne's children
He has two children, but there is no other information online about them. He keeps them primarily out of the public eye.
What did Charles Payne do in the Air Force?
The star enlisted in the United States Air Force at age 17 and was stationed at the Minot Air Force Base in Minot, North Dakota. He was assigned to missile security forces.
How did Charles Payne make his money?
The anchor began earning wealth while working on Wall Street, where he became largely successful. He is now the principal financial analyst of Wall Street Strategies, a stock market research firm he conceptualised in 1991. His job at Fox News also brings him a significant amount of income.
What is Charles Payne's investment strategy?
According to his company's official website, his investment advice approach focuses on a balanced allocation of funds, industry exposure, and realistic expectations. They further state, ' 70% of your stock portfolio should be in core positions while 30% should try to generate cash actively.'
Thanks to his massive success in the financial world, he is the head of the popular Fox Business program, Making Money with Charles Payne, where he discusses his viewpoints and observations.
How much does Charles Payne get paid?
According to online sources, he earns approximately $3 million to $4 million annually. His other professional endeavours could increase his net worth, but it has yet to be decided what the exact value is.
Who is the highest-paid Fox employee?
TV anchor, Sean Hannity, earns anywhere from $25 million to $45 million each year from his career with Fox News. This figure makes him the highest-paid at the station and one of the highest-paid hosts globally.
Charles Payne is a true rags-to-riches story, working his way up from Wall Street to the Air Force and his finance show on Fox News. His success story continues to inspire his fans globally.
