What happened to Latarian Milton? Everything you ought to know

Latarian Milton is an American juvenile delinquent and internet sensation. In 2008, when he was 7, he became a widely covered juvenile criminal after stealing his grandmother's car. He damaged vast properties in a road rage rampage across Palm Beach. He has since been known by the nickname Hood Rat Kid.

Latarian was not remorseful for his actions; instead, he said it was fun to do bad things. Photo: @Lamilton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After the boy steals grandma's car incident, Latarian Milton hit the news for several other reasons, which only reminded people of his joyride at seven years of age. Reportedly, the young man has since reformed and currently lives in Riviera Beach, Florida, with his family and works in music management.

Latarian Milton's profiles & bio

Full name Latarian Milton Nickname Hood Rat Kid Date of birth August 30, 2000 Age 22 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Palm Beach, Florida Current residence Palm Beach, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Zodiac sign Virgo Religion Christian Gender Male Famous for Stealing his grandmother's car Country America Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65m) Weight 72 kg (Approx) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Body size 37-32-35 Shoe size 7 (US) Education Palm Beach Middle School Mother Sheneequa Grandmother Zikkita Stratford Marital status Single Social media Twitter, Instagram

How old is Latarian Milton?

Milton was born in Florida on August 30, 2000, and spent his childhood in Riviera Beach. Thus, Latarian Milton's age is 22 years as of 2023. His descent is Afro-American, and he holds American nationality.

Who are Latarian Milton's parents

He was brought up by his grandmother, Vikka Stratford. His mother, Sheneequa, was only 16 when he was born. She was never present for him. Her absence was caused by her unending altercations with the law and some addictions she suffered from.

Milton is an American juvenile delinquent and internet sensation. Photo: @Lamilton (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Latarian Milton's education

Milton attended Palm Beach Middle School and graduated with honours. Upon graduation, he spoke about his plans and hopes for his future. He aspired to join a college where he would play football or apply to the Navy.

What did Latarian Milton do?

By age 7, Milton's life changed when he started smoking and indulged in crime. The highlight was when he stole his grandmother's car and drove across Palm Beach, damaging numerous properties. Some damaged properties include two mailboxes, two moving cars nearby a Walmart, and finally crashed into several other vehicles parked in the Costco parking lot.

Judge Judy's Show invitation

After his newfound fame, Milton received an invitation to feature in Judge Judy Show in June 2008. Unfortunately, he did not appear after a shady deal between Judge Judy's staff and Milton's grandmom. It was reported that the team wanted his grandmother to sue her daughter for the damages her son made to the car and other valuables.

Two weeks after his joyride, Milton was back in the news for an altercation with his grandmother. He had expressed his desire for a chicken wing which his grandmother refused. This led to a scolding, and in retaliation, he attacked her.

Latarian Milton's jail term

Despite his several run-ins with the law, he has been fortunate enough to get off with light sentences. However, he seemed to be taking the right path until 2017, when he was arrested for another car-related crime.

According to police reports, Latarian, in the company of his three friends, had attacked a Lyft driver and stole his vehicle and other possessions like his iPhone, jacket, and wallet. Milton was the getaway driver.The four were charged with armed carjacking, burglary, and committing a felony while possessing a firearm.

What was Latarian Milton's apology?

He was not remorseful for his actions; instead, he said it was fun to do bad things. Upon being interrogated by police, he stated that he was angry with his mother, which led him to the action.

Latarian Milton's GIF and videos

Due to a rather unique yet odd way of explaining and justifying his acts, the video went viral, prompting Milton to become an internet sensation almost overnight and spawning many memes. This earned him the hood rat moniker.

Where is Latarian Milton now?

Latarian Milton's death news spread like wildfire, but they were rumours. It is alleged that the delinquent kid is still serving his prison time. Many people believe that he was charged with damaging properties and carjacking. However, the Palm Beach County arrest records show he is serving his sentence. His jail term is 15 years long.

Lil Milton and Boondocks

His actions inspired an episode of the television show The Boondocks. The main protagonist is Lamilton Taeshawn, a parodic fictitious sociopath and malicious juvenile. He spawned numerous memes and remixes following his phrase; It's a hoodrat thing.

What is Lamilton Taeshawn's personality?

Lamilton Taeshawn is the main antagonist of the episode Smokin' with Cigarettes in The Boondocks. Lamilton enjoys doing bad, unhealthy, and insalubrious things regardless of the consequences; he even says so himself. He is ruthless, insulting, and abusive towards his grandmother and other people.

Above is everything you ought to know about Latarian Milton. It is alleged that the delinquent kid is still serving his prison time after he stole his grandma's car like a hoodrat.

READ ALSO: Who is TooTurntTony, and how did he become famous? Everything you need to know

Briefly recently published an article about TooTurntTony. Who is he? Anthony, or TooTurntTony as most social media users know him, is an American social media content creator, model and entrepreneur.

Why is TooTurntTony famous? He is renowned for being a duck rancher and making role-playing videos, and despite the mayhem in his content, his authenticity and sense of humour make fans find a reason to always come back for more.

Source: Briefly News