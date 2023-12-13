Bryan Kevin Porter Sr.: The untold story of Kevin Porter Jr.'s dad

The story of Bryan Kevin Porter Sr. is one of disappointment and wasted dreams, but the fact that he is the new NBA sensation, Kevin Porter Jr.'s dad, gives it a side of ironic flavour. When he passed away after suffering fatal injuries from a rain of bullets during a bar brawl, little did his four-year-old son at the time know that he was going to be doing his father proud some 19 years later.

Kevin Porter Sr. was described as an athletic freak by his high school coach, Mike Bethea, who would coach Kevin. Many people who had close relationships with the man attested to the enormity of his talent but were even more embarrassed by how he let it all go to nought after getting caught up in street life.

Kevin Porter Jr's profile summary

Full name Bryan Kevin Porter Jr. Nickname KPJ Gender Male Date of birth 4 May 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Seattle, Washington, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 203 Weight in kilograms 92 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Ayanna Porter Father Bryan Kevin Porter Sr. Siblings Two sisters Marital status Single Ex-partner Kysre Gondrezick School Rainier Beach High School College/University University of Southern California Profession Basketball player Social media field Instagram

Bryan Kevin Porter Sr.'s background information

Bryan Kevin is one-half of Kevin Porter Jr.'s parents, the other half Ayanna. Not much is known about his upbringing except that his parents raised him in Seattle.

While commenting on Porter Jr.'s performance during an interview, Mike Bethea, who coached him and his son, had this to say about Bryan Kevin Sr.:

His dad's main sport wasn't basketball, but his dad was a freak athlete. His dad could've been an NFL linebacker, but his main sport was baseball. When Big Kev was in little league, he was throwing 80 miles per hour. To me, he was relentless, like Ben Wallace out here. Big Kev brought [Porter Jr.] to the school a couple of times actually when he was younger, and I had met him.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s dad's gunshot story

Unfortunately for Bryan Kevin Sr., his woes began around the time he was 19. He was accused of first-degree murder after a terrifying incident involving the death of a 14-year-old girl. He reportedly directed a gun at the teenage girl while threatening to shoot her before eventually pulling the trigger in his car.

Porter's account of the incident was different as he insisted that there was nothing premeditated about the shooting, claiming that it was accidental. According to him, the girl had requested if she could have a look at his semi-automatic gun while in the car. While he was in the process of granting her request, the gun had discharged without warning.

The court sentenced Bryan to almost five years in prison after the latter pleaded guilty to a less severe charge of intentional killing of an individual. Following his release, Kevin Porter enjoyed some years of freedom and bonding with his wife and children before he eventually passed on in 2004 in a Seattle bar. Kevin was reportedly shot five times while he was attempting to rescue a friend during a bar brawl.

His wife, Ayanna, did not let their 4-year-old son at the time, Kevin, attend his funeral to prevent seeing his lifeless body. She supposedly did this to ensure that the only memories the young player has of his father are good ones. The boy carries his late father's legacy everywhere he goes; he picked the number four for his jersey in the NBA to remember his age at the time of his father's passing.

How many Porter Jrs are in the NBA?

Statmuse states three are currently playing their trade in the National Basketball League. They are 30-year-old Otto, 25-year-old Michael, and 23-year-old Kevin.

Who are Michael Porter Jr.'s parents?

Michael was born to basketball-playing parents, Lisa and Michael Porter Sr. His parents reached the peak of their basketball careers, playing professionally in Europe before heading back to the United States of America. There, they focused on grooming high schoolers to become basketball professionals.

Who is Michael Porter's mother?

Her mother is Lisa, and she was reportedly an enigmatic basketball player in her younger days. She captained the University of Iowa twice and played in Europe after college. Nowadays, she is a high school basketball coach.

How many years has Kevin Porter Jr. been in the NBA?

Kevin has played for four years in the National Basketball League. His time in the NBA has seen him play for the Cleveland Cavaliers between 2019 and 2021 and for the Houston Rockets since the beginning of 2021.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s shot

An announcer compared a winning shot from Kevin to his dad pulling a trigger in early 2022. Several people, including LeBron James, took offence at the comparison, especially since his father was not convicted for pulling the trigger and was instead sentenced for killing someone.

His untimely death might have cut off the life and talent of Bryan Kevin Porter Sr. However, he lives on through his son. Being Kevin Porter Jr.'s dad now seems to be the best thing that happened to him, even in death.

