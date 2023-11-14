Is John Mayer gay? Insider details about the singer's sexuality

John Mayer is known for his melodic tunes and beautiful lyrics, making him one of the most sought-after musicians in America. He has a guitar mastery, and his ability to charm his audience has helped him win several awards. However, as much as he has his career going for him, there have been rumours regarding his sexuality. So, is John Mayer gay?

John Mayer as Ed Sheeran performing live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The singer-songwriter's sexuality has been the subject of controversy in recent times, with gossip suggesting that his male friends are more than just that. However, John has refuted this claim and insisted that he knows how to maintain sweet friendships with those he cares about. He also used his popularity as a serial philanderer with women to deny any rumours of not being straight.

Profile summary and bio

Full name John Clayton Mayer Gender Male Date of birth 16 October 1977 Age 46 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Bridgeport, Connecticut, U.S. Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Body measurements in inches 39-14-33 Body measurements in centimetres 101-37-84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Margaret Hoffman Father Richard Mayer Siblings Rachel, Carl, and Ben Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriends Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Vanessa Carlton, Jennifer Aniston, Rashida Jones, Jessica Simpson, Scheana Shay, Rhona Mitra, Renée Zellweger, Minka Kelly, and Cameron Diaz School The Center for Global Studies at Brien McMahon High School Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer, guitarist Net worth $70 million Social media fields X (Twitter), Instagram

Is John Mayer gay?

No. But rumours about John Mayer's gay orientation are mainly about his close friendship with Andy Cohen. The guitarist has clarified that they are friends and not romantically involved.

Andy Cohen admired their deep friendship but later revealed he was joking about wanting a partner like Mayer. Both refuted marriage rumours.

What is John Mayer's story?

John, born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, in 1977, grew up in Fairfield in an education-oriented family. His fascination with the guitar began at a young age, inspired by Marty McFly's performance in Back to the Future.

Influenced by blues music and Stevie Ray Vaughan, he pursued guitar mastery. Despite early concerns, he performed at local venues in high school.

Mayer's journey continued at Berklee College of Music and with the formation of Lo-Fi Masters. His career began after the 2001 South by Southwest Festival, signing with Aware and Columbia Records.

He succeeded with albums like Room for Squares and Heavier Things and won a Grammy for Your Body Is a Wonderland, establishing himself as a renowned American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer.

Mayer performed during the Heart and Armor Foundation benefit concert at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Timothy Norris

Source: Getty Images

Who did John Mayer date?

John Mayer and Vanessa Carlton's romance is one of the talented artist's earliest relationships in the early 2000s. Carlton is an actress and singer famous for her A Thousand Years song.

Famous singer Katy Perry and Mayer had an exciting bond in music and personally. The relationship was a rollercoaster of on-again, off-again moments. They first connected in 2009, sharing a love for music and chemistry.

Russell Brand also briefly entered the picture, and it was not until 2012, following Katy's divorce, that they officially rekindled their romance.

Music played a central role in their bond, and they collaborated on the song Who You Love. Their breakup in 2015, attributed to Katy's busy schedule and age gap, marked the end of their love story. John Mayer remains single, releasing his latest album, Sob Rock, in 2021, with a track dedicated to his past relationship with Katy Perry.

Who is John Mayer's partner?

There is no partner in the picture, although he had some in the past. He is known for his reckless abandon, which resulted in some of his exes not wanting anything to do with him after their breakup.

One such ex is Jessica Simpson, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship for five years. According to the lady, she always went back to Mayer for one reason or the other.

However, she stopped going back after she heard him describe her as "crack cocaine" while also depicting her in sexually demeaning manners during an interview.

How long did John Mayer and Taylor Swift date?

They were together for about three months, but their romance could not overcome Mayer's knack for controversy. Taylor later wrote a song with an opening that sounded like a shot at him.

Singer-songwriter John Mayer performed on stage during his solo acoustic tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Photo: Elyse Jankowski

Source: Getty Images

John Mayer's plastic surgery

In 2011, John Mayer's promising musical journey hit a roadblock as he was diagnosed with a vocal cord granuloma, a condition that threatened his singing career. Opting for surgery, the procedure's outcome was not as expected, leading to further treatments involving Botox injections to immobilise his vocal cords. Despite finishing his album in early 2012, the condition recurred.

Mayer's silence endured for three to four months, forcing him to communicate through an iPad. He retreated to Montana's Paradise Valley, finding solace and inspiration.

He also developed his skills as a versatile sideman and joined Dead & Company, where he described his role as contributing to the team's success. This challenging time marked a transformative phase in Mayer's life and career.

Is John Mayer gay? He is not, despite rumours that he is dating his male friend Andy Cohen, whom he considered his best friend. The rumours were sparked by a picture of them holding hands and smiling at each other.

READ ALSO: Who is Bill Kaulitz's wife or girlfriend? Everything about his dating history

As published on Briefly, Bill Kaulitz's relationship has been sort of confusing for his ardent fans because of his fluid sexuality. He revealed that he had been in a polyamorous relationship with a close friend and his partner in 2021, giving credence to his fluid sexuality.

So, is Bill Kaulitz single? He is currently single. However, in the past, he dated some celebrities. Bill Kaulitz's girlfriends were Kim Paradise, Rach L., and Natalie Franz.

Source: Briefly News