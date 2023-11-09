Wayne Brady is a renowned American actor, comedian, singer, and television personality who gained widespread recognition as a performer on the comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway? His quick wit and ability to improvise in various comedic situations made him a fan favourite on the show. Due to his prominence, most fans are curious about his love life. So, who is Wayne Brady's spouse today?

Comedian Wayne Brady attends GLAAD's 5th Annual #SpiritDay Concert at The Belasco on October 18, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Wayne has been open about his struggles, including his battles with depression, and has used his platform to raise awareness about mental health issues. His relationships have played a significant role in his life, and he has been candid about the challenges he has faced in his journey. So, is Wayne Brady married?

Wayne Brady's profiles and bio

Full name Wayne Brady Gender Male Date of birth June 2, 1972 Age 51 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Columbus, Georgia, United States of America Nationality American Profession Actor, comedian, singer, and TV personality Zodiac sign Gemini Height 5 feet 11 inches Weight 78 kg (Approx) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-spouses Diana Lasso, Mandie Taketa Education Miami University Parents Wayne Brady & Linda Marie Sibling Kim Brady Children Maile Masako Brady Social media Instagram, X (Twitter) Net worth $12 million

Who is Wayne Brady's spouse?

Wayne Brady's relationships have been a matter of public interest. Here is some information about Wayne's partners:

Wayne Brady (centre), grandmother Valerie Peterson (l) and wife Mandie Taketa (r). Photo by Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Diana Lasso

Brady's first marriage was to Diana Lasso, a singer from Colombia. They were married in 1993 but divorced in 1995.

Mandie Taketa

Brady's second marriage was to Mandie Taketa, an actress and dancer. They were married in 1999 and had a daughter named Maile Masako Brady in 2003. However, the couple divorced in 2008.

Is Wayne Brady in a relationship?

Wayne is currently single and not dating anyone, citing that he has personal things to work on. He also came out as pansexual, meaning he is attracted to people regardless of their gender.

How old is Wayne Brady?

Brady (aged 51 years in 2023) was born on June 2, 1972, in Columbus, Georgia, USA, to Wayne Brady and Lindamarie. He had a challenging early life, as his grandmother, Valerie Peterson, raised him and did not have a close relationship with his birth parents.

Wayne Brady's education

He studied at Dr. Philips High School in Orlando and later enrolled at the University of Miami. In 1996, he relocated to Los Angeles to develop his acting skills.

Does Wayne Brady have sisters and brothers?

Brady has a sister named Kim Brady. While Wayne has spoken publicly about his relationship with his grandmother and his daughter, Maile Masako Brady, he has not been as forthcoming about his siblings in the public eye.

Wayne Brady's height

Brady measures 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 78 kg. He also has brown eyes and black hair.

Wayne Brady's career

Brady has had a diverse and successful career in the entertainment industry, spanning various fields, including comedy, acting, singing, and television. Here are some key highlights of his career:

Comedy

Wayne gained widespread recognition for his improvisational comedy skills. He became well-known as a regular performer on the television show Whose Line Is It Anyway? His quick wit, versatility, and ability to improvise in various comedic situations made him a fan favourite on the show.

Television

Wayne hosted his daytime talk show, The Wayne Brady Show, which earned him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host. He has also made guest appearances in various television series, including How I Met Your Mother and 30 Rock.

Wayne Brady at the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Theatre

Wayne has made a name for himself in live theatre as well. Notably, he played the role of Aaron Burr in the Chicago production of the hit musical Hamilton. His stage performances have received critical acclaim.

Music

Brady is a talented singer and has released music albums. He has demonstrated his musical abilities in various performances, including on his talk show and musical theatre productions. His singing talents have been showcased in genres such as R&B and jazz.

Brady's career is marked by his versatility, charisma, and ability to excel in various entertainment roles. His contributions to comedy, television, theatre, and music have made him a respected and beloved figure in the entertainment industry. His early experiences and challenges have contributed to his unique perspective and the depth of his work.

Was Wayne Brady in the military?

Brady has not served in the military, although growing up, his primary objective was to join the military. His ambitions changed when he appeared in a high school play in Orlando, and he decided to embark on a career in the entertainment industry.

Brady at GLSEN's Rise Up LA Benefit Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on October 28, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Who is Mandie Taketa married to?

Mandie is widely known for her former marriage to Wayne Brady. They separated in July 2007 due to Brady's conflicting work schedule. Though they have been long divorced, they remain best friends and run a production company together. After the divorce, she fell into a relationship with Jason Fordham, her now partner.

What is Wayne Brady's net worth?

The celebrated actor has an estimated net worth of $12 million. He derives his income from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Above is everything you need to know about Wayne Brady's spouse, career, and personal life. Although challenges and obstacles marked his early life, Wayne Brady's resilience, talent, and the support of his grandmother played a crucial role in shaping him into the successful and multifaceted entertainer he is today.

READ ALSO: Meet Polly Jordan: Everything we know about Jim Jordan's wife

Briefly.co.za published an article about Polly Jordan, Jim Jordan's wife. Jim is an American politician who served as a member of the United States House of Representatives. Jordan's marriage has stood the test and is a testament to a love blossoming over the years.

Source: Briefly News