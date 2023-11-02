Meet Polly Jordan: Everything we know about Jim Jordan's wife

Polly Jordan is an American celebrity spouse best known as Jim Jordan’s wife. A renowned politician, Jim is serving his ninth term in the U.S. House of Representatives as the representative for Ohio’s 4th congressional district since 2007. The duo’s marriage has stood the test and is a testament to a love blossoming over the years.

Despite her husband’s prominence, Polly prefers a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes. This is what we know about the celebrity wife so far.

Polly Jordan’s profile summary and bio

How old is Polly Jordan?

Reportedly, Polly Jordan (aged 60 as of 2023) was born in 1963 in Urbana, Ohio, USA. However, her exact date of birth remains a mystery.

Polly Jordan’s height

Jordan stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 38-32-40 inches. Polly features dark brown hair and eyes.

Polly Jordan’s illness

Polly allegedly survived a rare invasive breast cancer diagnosis in 2005. Nonetheless, she seems healthy and full of life.

How much is Polly Jordan’s net worth?

Regarding her professional career, Polly worked as an art teacher at Graham Local School District for over three decades. She retired from teaching in 2017 at the age of 55. However, her net worth has yet to earn a public mention.

Polly Jordan’s profiles

The Ohio native is not active on social media. She does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Who is Jim Jordan?

A member of the Republican Party, Jim is a two-time NCAA national champion wrestler and a former college wrestling coach.

He was the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee from 2019 to 2020, when he left to become the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, of which he became chair in 2023.

The politician is a close ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump. After Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and Trump tried to overturn the election, he supported lawsuits to challenge the election results.

Jim also voted not to certify the Electoral College results. He refused to cooperate with the U.S. House Select Committee on the 6 January Attack, which subpoenaed him on 12 May 2022.

Jim Jordan’s age

Jordan (aged 59 as of 2023) was born on 17 February 1964 in Troy, Ohio, USA. His zodiac sign is Aquarius. Jim’s parents are Shirley and John Jordan. He attended and wrestled for Graham High School, graduating in 1982.

Jordan later proceeded to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1986. He achieved a master’s degree in education from Ohio State University and received a Juris Doctor degree from the Capital University Law School in 2001.

How did Polly Jordan and Jim Jordan meet?

The couple was introduced by Polly’s brother, with whom Jim competed in wrestling. They started dating when he was 13, and she was 14 and exchanged nuptials on 17 August 1985.

The duo shares four kids: Rachel, Ben, Jessie and Isaac. In addition, they have two grandchildren. Polly and Jim live near Urbana, Ohio, in central Champaign County.

What is Jim Jordan’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jim has an estimated net worth of $200,000 in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful political career.

Polly Jordan gained notoriety for being Jim Jordan’s wife. She gives good meaning to the famous phrase, ‘’Behind every successful man is a woman.’’ Her unwavering support for her husband’s political career is unmatched.

