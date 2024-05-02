Songstress Zonke Dikana has previewed new music that she is working on in the studio

The star said the song was sampled from Mdu Masilela's hit song, mentioning that he gave her permission

Zonke's fans will not have to wait any longer because she shared that it will be released on streaming platforms soon

Wait no longer, Zonke Dikana fans; the gorgeous singer will be releasing new music soon.

Zonke previews song

Singer Zonke Dikana took to X (Twitter) to preview her new music that she is currently working on in the studio.

The muso said the song was sampled from Mdu Masilela's classic hit song, mentioning that he gave her his blessings to do so.

"Mdu Masilela gave me permission to sample his classic hit song. Coming to all streaming platforms real soon."

Fans gush over the new music

Zonke's fans are eager to hear the new song, and many said they have already, but she promised it will be released for streaming soon.

@Porch97916227

"First heard it on Metro Monday morning huis did I not go on Spotify to rush and listen to it at my complex they know I am a Zonke Diva I have to make sure I play it first in full blast for 7 days straight until I here someone copy me as they always do."

@ZonkeMusic:

"Thank you nana, you’ll have it sooner than you think."

@Porch97916227:

"Your voices my sister, I can be any where in the world I would recognize it."

@OscarMagud:

"It sounds so good."

@Ihhashi_Turkei:

"Love it already, your vocals are always on point mam."

DJ Fresh admits his love for Zonke

In a previous report from Briefly News, the legendary DJ Fresh made a confession after the latest episode of his What A Week podcast, where he was joined by Zonke Dikana.

The singer left DJ Fresh mesmerised, so much so that he revealed that he would marry her in his next life.

Zonke Dikana spoke about her music career and was asked about her first love, which she revealed as her father.

