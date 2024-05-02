DJ Tira is guiding Babes Wodumo in reviving her career after Mampintsha's death, with new music ready for release

Tira is impressed by Babes' progress, noting her return to form and recent weight gain

He praised her work ethic and promised a strong comeback when she decides to release the new music

Babes Wodumo has been working hard to revive her career after her husband Mampintsha Shimora's untimely death in December 2022. Thankfully, the Gqom queen has been working with the legendary DJ Tira, who has been guiding her.

DJ Tira speaks on Babes Wodumo's comeback

South Africans have been waiting patiently for Babes Wodumo to drop back-to-back hits and she will do just that in due course.

According to ZiMoja, the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker revealed that he has been working with Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelani, on new music. He said they have already recorded tracks that are ready to be released, but they are waiting for Babes to give them the go-ahead.

"She is coming back strong, trust me. I have been working with her, there are songs that we've recorded and are ready and waiting for her. She is taking her time and there's no pressure on her."

DJ Tira happy with Babes Wodumo's progress

The DJ added that he is happy to see that the Wololo hitmaker is going back to her old self and taking one day at a time. He even applauded her on her recent weight gain, which also made social media users proud.

