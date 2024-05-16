American football kicker Harrison Butker's graduation speech caused a huge stir online, and netizens were not impressed

The NFL player told women during his speech to focus on being "homemakers" instead of getting promotions and titles in the workplace

People were outraged by his comments as they took to the internet to express their thoughts while others dragged him

American football kicker Harrison Butker delivered a controversial speech during Benedictine College's graduation ceremony, which sparked backlash on social media.

NFL kicker Harrison Butker caused a stir online with his controversial speech in a video. Image: Harrison Butker

Harrison Butker tells women to focus on being "homemakers" instead of getting degrees

The NFL player spoke on various topics concerning women, men and politics during his graduation speech, which took place on May 11, 2024, at Benedictine College. He addressed the female graduates in the room directly, saying:

"For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment, you should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives."

The 28th-year-old began by saying:

"I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage and are thinking of all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career."

Harrison continued:

"Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

While speaking about his wife Isabelle, the Chiefs kicker said her life "truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother." He declared himself "beyond blessed" that Isabelle "would embrace one of the most significant titles of all, "homemaker."

"Isabelle's dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you ask her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud without hesitation, and say, 'Hey, no, he added.

Watch the video below:

Online users drag Harrison Butker

Many people were not impressed with his speech and took to the comments section to criticize the NFL player.

Kate Stout said:

"Imagine sitting through this speech at your graduation after working so hard for your degree."

Journie Horan added:

"As a female who wants to work in the NFL this is so frustrating and disheartening."

Superbarber2024 expressed:

"To ruin their graduation with this speech is absolutely horrendous behaviour and so condescending. Blocking him next!"

User wrote:

"How are people not just booing and screaming? Can you imagine hearing that after four years of hard work?

Jennifer commented:

"I am a stay at home mom but I’m sorry this speech is giving me handmaid‘s tale."

Peanutsmom said:

"This is WILD as a graduation speech….do they not vet this stuff?"

Bonster725 wrote:

“You’ve wasted your time getting an education because your life won’t have meaning until you’re someone’s wife” the AUDACITY."

Laureng3 shared:

"How did they just sit there silently i would’ve been booing SOOO loud this is outrageous."

