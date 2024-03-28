A proud young woman shared a heartwarming video on TikTok celebrating her graduation

The woman beamed with pride in her clip after she revealed that she obtained her first NQF eight belt from the University of Johannesburg

Netizens reacted to the lady's video, with many congratulating her on her milestone while others gushed over her stunning dress

A young Mzansi woman took to social media to express her joy after she received her Honours Degree from the University of Johannesburg.

A woman graduated from the University of Johannesburg celebrated the joyous moment in a TikTok video. Image:@mblessing

Woman graduates in style

The young lady shared a clip of herself on graduation day, and the woman was dressed to the nines. The stunner rocked a beautiful white dress, perfectly matching her hourglass figure. The stunning dress had sparkles on it. The video uploaded by @mblessing_ on the video platform shows the young lady walking in her graduation gown with a bouquet of flowers; as the clip continued, she unveiled herself in the bathroom, showcasing her gorgeous dress.

People loved the woman's content as they rushed to her comments section to gush over the stunner's dress while others asked her to share the plug on the clothing.

One person cried out in the comments, saying:

"Congratulations, mama. Dress plug?"

Watch the video below:

SA celebrates the woman's achievement

Many people flocked to the lady's comments section to send congratulatory messages, while others inquired about her qualifications.

Tsonankie said:

"How come straight to NQF lv 8?? Congratulations."

SsaltyPine wrote:

"I've never been so proud of someone I don't know."

Zobzo wished her well, saying:

"Congratulations Hun...may success follow you through and through."

Katlego leping commented:

"Ladies are winning bathong, congratulations, stranger."

Meira's time added:

"Congratulations queen, I wish you more success."

MissFebruarySixth simply said:

"Congratulations mama, I, too can’t wait to use this sound!"

