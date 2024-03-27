A South African woman shared a heartwarming video on TikTok celebrating her graduation with both her grandmothers

The clip showed her celebrating with one grandmother in the hospital and with another back at home with family

She considered herself blessed and tugged at the hearts of many SA netizens who responded to the post with love

A young Mzansi woman took to social media to share her joy of having both her grandmothers alive to witness her graduating from university.

Both grannies witness granddaughter's graduation

In a heartwarming TikTok video, Nkhensani Baloyi (@urban_goldenrose1) is seen dressed in her graduation gown and sharing a joyous moment with her one grandmother, who was admitted to the hospital as they hold hands and sing and dance together.

The footage soon switches to show Nkhensani celebrating her academic achievement with her second grandmother as the rest of the family dances along with them during the special moment.

Nkhensani simply captioned the post:

"Blessed ❤️."

Watch the video below.

Mzansi shows graduate's TikTok love

Scores of netizens flooded the young graduate's post with love and adoring comments as they gushed at how fortunate she was to have her grandmothers present to see her graduate and make them proud.

Brownskiin.Hunchiieyow commented:

"This is more than a blessing ."

Lesedi commented:

"This just made me cry, the only thing I wanted my granny to witness but God had other plans."

certified_montles replied:

"You’re truly blessed mama."

Lilliana responded:

"This warmed my heart ."

Nozi said:

"❤️❤️Well done our graduate."

Itsmissba.loyi wrote:

"Mine passed on last year July, I'm graduating in a month's time. Kodwa keh God's Will i guess♥️."

certified_petty said:

"You are truly blessed mam, I'll tell you that now ."

Ashudi.7Pink commented:

"As someone who lost both her grandmother's before I even went to varsity I'm so happy for you, and you're truly blessed."

SA besties celebrate 2nd medical graduation

In another story, Briefly News reported that two South African best friends and qualified doctors took to social media to share the triumph of graduating together.

A trending video on TikTok shows the two ladies beaming with joy on their graduation day as they bag their second degrees after being denied the opportunity to celebrate their first graduation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

