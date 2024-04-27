Metro FM Music Awards weekend started on 26 April and will continue until 28 April 2024

The Metro FM Music Awards (MMA) kicked off with a pre-party that was live-streamed with performances, including DJ Lamiez Holworthy, Vusi Nova and more

The music and fashion event for the Metro FM Music Awards was a buildup to the main event on 27 April 2024

The Metro FM awards are back and kicked off with a Mpumalanga pre-party. The theme of the MMA for 2024 is "Black to the Future".

Metro FM Awards 2024 started with a preparty, and Kabza De Small, Lamiez Holworthy, and Vusi Nova were performers. Image: Instagram / @lamiez_holworthy / @kabelomotha_ / Gallo Images

Source: UGC

The Metro FM pre-party was in Mbombela and featured lit performances from familiar faces. DJ Lamiez Holowrthy showed up, and Vusi Nova and more had a gig for Metro FM.

Lamiez Holworthy performs at Metro FM Awards preparty

The Metro FM was bar returning in 2024, and they have started off with a bang. The first Metro FM Awards event was the pre-party on 26 April, and Lamiez Holsworthy's presence was felt. The DJ did a set, and she had a blast on the decks.

Watch a video of her performing below:

Vusi Nova and Kabza De Small at Metro FM pre-party awards

SABC 1 also shared that Vusi Nova, Naked DJ and Kabza De Small showed up for the celebration as performers. Kabza De Small was the event after he cancelled a much-anticipated gig for fear that his life was in danger. Check out the posts below:

Metro FM Awards: Winners to bag cash prizes

Briefly News previously reported that during the Metro FM Awards nominee announcement ceremony, they shared a major statement on cash prizes.

According to Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the Metro FM Awards have announced that they will be offering cash prizes to winners this year. On 27 March, the nominee announcement ceremony took place, and the best of the best in music had their time to shine. But that was not all; they also made an epic announcement.

In all the categories except for the hotly contested Song Of The Year, the winners will receive a R50,000 cash prize.

Source: Briefly News