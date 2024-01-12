The 18th annual Metro FM Music Awards (MMA) are allegedly returning to Mbombela

The MMA's made its comeback last year after a six-year-long break

The SABC Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing, Ms Mmoni Seapolelo, told Briefly News that they will announce the plans for the awards in due course

The Metro FM Music Awards18 annual ceremony details will be announced soon by the SABC. Image: Oupa Bopape

It is that time of the year for the 18th annual Metro FM Music Awards, as they have been speculation about where they will be hosted this year, as last year they were held in Mpumalanga at the Mbombela Stadium.

Metro FM Music Awards (MMA) will allegedly be hosted in Mpumalanga

The MMA's are the talk of the town as many fans are highly anticipating them. According to ZiMoja, the awards are said to be returning to Mpumalanga yet again this year. The publication also stated that SABC will be announcing the final date of the awards on Thursday, 18 January 2024.

The awards made their comeback in 2023 after a six-year-long break due to several reasons.

The SABC Acting Group Executive: Corporate Affairs and Marketing, Ms Mmoni Seapolelo, told Briefly News that they will announce the plans for the awards in due course. She said:

"The SABC will announce the station’s plans regarding the MMAs in due course."

