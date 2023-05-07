Blue Mbombo and Ntando Duma slayed the black carpet at the 2023 Metro FM Music Awards last night

The media personalities both wore custom-made black gowns that made them stand out from the rest

Pictures and videos of their fabulous looks trended, and Mzansi social media users crowned them the best-dressed celebs at the awards

Celebrities brought their fashion A game at the Metro FM Music Awards on Saturday, May 6. However, according to social media, Blue Mbombo and Ntando Duma were the belles of the event at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Blue walked the black carpet hosted by Alphi Mkhwanazi and Zanele Potelwa in a gorgeous dress with cutouts by Scalo Designer. The gown accentuated the influencer and model's slim physique, and she looked perfect.

Ntando was dressed by Miano Designs, and she also showed ample skin in the bedazzled black number. The actress was so confident about her look she thanked fans for naming her the best dressed on Instagram.

People were so impressed with the ladies' fashion that they trended on the night of the awards and Sunday morning.

@joy_zelda posted:

"Blue Mbombo understood the assignment giving us Met Gala vibes.

@KatekoMadalane asked:

"She always looks great. However, my question is, what does she do? Or what’s her role in the media industry?"

@TheePetal_ added:

"Ya no Blue and Scalo batswa kgole. Their consistency in working together is lovely to watch."

@Waka_Zitha_ wrote:

"Blue never disappoints. ❤️❤️"

@karabo_ml said:

"My best dressed for the night, you nailed it."

@tourbeeh stated:

"One thing about you, you don’t miss."

bashley_m added:@

"Best dressed! This was everything."

@Rele_Sparkles commented:

"I really like Ntando Duma's dress. Blue Mbombo got it right too."

