Murdah Bongz gave the late AKA a shoutout after scooping four trophies at the Metro FM Music Awards

The musician also acknowledged AKA's loved ones and fans in the heartwarming Instagram post

Murdah's followers admired his maturity, and many said DJ Zinhle was a lucky woman to have him as a husband

Murdah Bongz posted a touching message to AKA's family. Image: @murdahbongz and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Bongani 'Murdah Bongz' Mohosana penned a sweet message to Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes two days after he won big at the Metro FM Music Awards.

Murdah said the Composure hitmaker deserved recognition for his musical contribution and that his legacy will live on.

"A big congratulations to Aka and The Megacy. Well deserved to you, Kiernan. I am very proud of you, Kairo Forbes, for shining so bright. Lynn Forbes and Tony Forbes, well done to you and the team on all the hard work nobody gets to see. The Megacy will live forever. #inMegawetrusttrusttrust ❤️"

AKA wins in 4 categories at the Metro FM Music Awards

The departed rapper bagged Artist of the Year, Best Hip Hop Artist, and Best Collaboration for his song with Nasty C, Lemons (Lemonade) at the event, reported EWN.

AKA won the Best Male Artist award and beat K.O who had a phenomenal year with his single SETE.

See the Instagram post below:

Mzansi praise Murdah Bongz for his touching message

@rufaro__nomsa said:

"You're the most humble guy. I hope Zinhle treats you well and appreciates you because this is rare to see in men.❤️"

@capriprudie stated:

"You see unity? It's possible fellow South Africans."

@lebo_ramm posted:

"Aw Morda.❤️You guys model God's love to this world. We are watching and learning.❤️"

@themby__b23 mentioned:

"I know your family is far from being perfect but if all families were like yours, the world would be a better place. ❤️"

@uyathandeka043 added:

"I have so much respect for you Bongani, love and light to you."

Source: Briefly News