K.O went on Twitter to congratulate AKA and his fans for winning big at the 2023 Metro FM Awards

Mr Cashtime's record-breaking SETE was snubbed at the awards, and his gracious tweet earned him the respect of many

The late rapper bagged four awards for his posthumous album 'Mass Country' at the prestigious event

The Metro FM Awards took place on May 6 at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga. Talented SA artists were honoured for their contributions to the music industry.

K.O was the most nominated artist and was snubbed in all seven categories for Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration Song, Best Hip Hop Artist, Best Male Artist, Best Music Video, Best Viral Challenge, and Song of the Year.

K.O shows AKA love for winning Metro FM Awards

The morning after his loss Mr Cashtime showed the late AKA love for winning four awards, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration Song for his song Lemons.

"My dawg Kiernan AKA Forbes. Your legacy is eternal. ❤️Congrats to the Megacy."

Mzansi acknowledge K.O as GOAT in the music industry

K.O's tweet touched people's hearts because many thought he would be recognised for his song SETE. The Caracara hitmaker was called a class act for paying homage to AKA and the Megacy. See the nominees and winners here.

@sparx_ltd said:

"SETE is song of the year. Finish and klaar. They did you dirty my GOAT. "

@okaManongole mentioned:

"Always classy Mr Cash time, the love you had for Forbes is unimaginable."

@745Xolani tweeted:

"My G you deserved something on those awards I'm truly Megacy but you deserved to walk away with something but ke sizothini."

@ThegreatUnkle posted:

"You're the GOAT Mr Mdluli, never forget that."

@zuma_mazwi added:

"Congratulations to you too Mr Cashtime as much as things didn't go your way but you are a winner."

@Oke_Sdeega posted:

"No amount of accolades will ever define your greatness, or your longevity in the game. We are very grateful to witness such a gift of good music."

@Nkosing79938324 stated:

"They gave you nothing for caracara and now is SETE. Come on Metro FM voters, you can do better."

