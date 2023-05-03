Somizi Mhlongo finally spoke out about the criticism he faced when he got his job back at Metro FM

The media celebrity also addressed the negative comments made against him after he was cast in Anele Mdoda's The Masked Singer SA as an investigator

Mhlongo stated that he would continue to land big roles in showbiz because he's at the peak of his career

Somizi Mhlongo didn't entertain the hateful comments made about him when he landed two big showbiz jobs this year.

Somizi Mhlongo says his longevity in the entertainment industry is why Metro FM and 'The Masked Singer SA' hired him. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the media personality returned to Metro FM after taking time off due to abuse allegations by his ex-husband Mohale Motaung.

After the mess had settled, the SABC radio station rehired him to co-host their popular shows, The Bridge and The Weekend Breakfast. Mzansi was outraged by Metro FM's decision to bring back the 50-year-old, claiming that Metro FM should have explored younger talent.

However, Somizi once again proved he was untouchable when he landed the role of the investigator on Anele Mdoda's new show, The Masked Singer SA. Mzansi went wild, spewing all rude remarks at him.

Somizi Mhlongo speaks on the backlash he received after bagging the Metro FM gig

Somizi told TimesLIVE that his relationship with Metro FM has always been mutual because they hired him knowing he is not a radio DJ but a radio personality.

He stated that being at the pinnacle of his career, despite having been in the entertainment industry for decades, is why radio stations choose him over anybody else.

“If anyone has lost hope, look at my career. I have had ups and downs but more than anything there is longevity to this thing. It’s up to you to make it not end."

Somizi Mhlongo explains why he was hired for The Masked Singer SA job

The Idols SA judge expected the backlash he received when he was announced as The Masked Singer SA's investigator.

After people said they were tired of him accepting singing competition judging positions, Somizi explained that his role on the show is to be a panellist.

SomG went on to say that he has always been unapologetically himself in his whole career, and if people are sick of him, they should consider blocking him out of their lives.

“I've been myself from day one, and I would never change anything for anything or for anyone, so if you are tired of me, then switch."

Somizi Mhlongo shares career advice after bagging two Metro FM shows

In related news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo is one of the most prominent and wealthy Mzansi celebrities, and he revealed how he secures his riches.

During one of his bathroom talks on Instagram, SomGaga shared that turning 50 made him realise how important it was to keep personal goals private.

In the viral video, SomG advised his fans to refrain from telling others about their plans until everything gets finalised.

