DJ Fresh expressed concern over his safety after encountering someone who had previously tried to "ruin him" on social media at his latest gig

The incident has sparked speculation that the person in question is the woman who opened an assault case against Fresh and Euphonik last year, which was later dismissed

While some fans expressed sympathy and wished Fresh well, others were not as sympathetic and questioned his claims

Radio personality DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, recently expressed concern over his safety after an incident at his latest gig. The DJ took to Twitter to express his surprise and confusion over the attendance of someone who had previously tried to "ruin him" on social media.

DJ Fresh opens up on social media about an encounter with the person who "tried to ruin him"

Although Fresh did not name the person, speculation has pointed towards the woman who opened an assault case against him and his industry peer, Euphonik, last year. At the time, Fresh and Euphonik had opened a case of defamation against the accuser, claiming that she had falsely accused them of harassment. The case was later dismissed.

Fresh wrote:

"I swear I must be on a hidden camera show… why would someone that tried to ruin me with lies on social media, attend my event. An event I am doing with people she has said unkind things about… And I guess it’s a coincidence that they left just as I was leaving, and were in the elevator as I got in, despite my delaying to make sure we don’t share an elevator !! #ModimoOntekaTumelo "

Fans express concern for DJ Fresh's safety following the event

Some fans sympathised with the DJ, asking him to be safe and wishing him well.

@DisekoNkele said:

"Rapela tlhe Satan doesn't give up easily."

@Cellular_jnr said:

"You must always walk around like a hawk with your eyes opened Big Dawg... And keep praising your ancestors cause those are the ones who are ensuring they give you energies to see these haters."

@Youngsam____ said:

"Be safe bro "

@Flowezee said:

"What happened to you was cruel big dawg."

Others were not as sympathetic and rubbished Fresh's claims.

@mstamaar said:

"Oh unesidina tata omdala nkosi yam. Ulixoki le phixi-phixi lenyoro nyoro. UNESIDINA."

@ZandileMunyai said:

"Cry some more."

@_Aura_K said:

"O pathetic gore Your stories don't even make sense monna. Also, which one of the many women who accused you was it?"

@KhutsoRapudi said:

"What is it about you that makes all these women accuse you? You are not good-looking, you are not the richest. What is it that they are after? Your day is coming kolobe ya naga."

