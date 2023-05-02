A South African woman recently went viral after her boyfriend surprised her with a liposuction procedure that cost R51k

TikTok user @kskim188 had expressed her desire to undergo surgery to achieve her desired body shape

Netizens were impressed by her partner's gift to her, while others were interested in the cost of the actual procedure

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A beautiful woman is trending on TikTok after posting a video of her boyfriend surprising her with a liposuction procedure. Images: @kskim188/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A beautiful woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a post about getting money for her liposuction procedure.

Boyfriend's liposuction gift trends on social media

In a show of love and support, TikTok user @kskim188 boyfriend paid for the procedure as a gift. The woman took to social media to share her excitement and gratitude, posting pictures and videos of the process and the forms she signed.

Her post quickly went viral, with many praising her boyfriend for his gesture of love and generosity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi divided in their reactions to the woman who received a liposuction procedure as a gift from her bae

While some criticised altering one's body for appearances, others celebrated the couple's love and commitment to each other. The incident sparked a debate on social media about the ethics of cosmetic procedures and the extent to which individuals should change their physical appearance.

Here are some of the comments:

@Naledi_Manzana said:

"Kanti, what prayers do you guys pray? Mina, I’m trying to understand."

@Lindokuhle@Bala commented:

"Not me wanting both; pls take us through your journey and experience when you can."

@Patience Makungu

"I would cry; I love this for you."

@Chesraé Megan said:

"So excited for your results."

@_rea commented:

" Now I know where my first salary will be spent on."

Mzansi man spoils his girlfriend with a rose and 5 R10 Notes, evokes mixed emotions from social media peeps

In similar related stories, Briefly News reported about a boyfriend who spoilt his girlfriend with R50.

The man took to social media to show off a little surprise he had put together for his lovely lady. Social media user @mizar did not have much to give. However, he did what he could and was proud of his R10 notes and a single rose.

Social media people debated the gesture, some loving it and others feeling it was weak.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News