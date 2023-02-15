A group of Mzansi men standing in line to buy flowers at a retail shop made people online feel warm inside

The gents were captured on video on Valentine's Day, and the clip gained a lot of traction on social media

Many people said that it was beautiful to watch men putting in the effort to appreciate their partners

Mzansi men waited in line to buy flowers for their partners on Valentine's Day. Image: @k_khutso

Source: TikTok

A video of South African men queued up to buy flowers for their partners on Valentine's Day is making the rounds. The gents picked up different types of bouquets at the shop for their ladies, and their sweet efforts touched hearts online.

SA woman posts TikTok video of men queued with bouquets of roses

@k_khutso posted the clip and dispelled some perceptions that Mzansi guys are not romantic. One man at the shop who was not pleased with the smitten men jokingly insinuated they were betraying the male gender.

South Africans react to the viral video taken on Valentine's Day

The TikTok video got a lot of love, and people praised the men for loving their partners.

@sphiwe_gasela said:

"Idliwe iteam."

@missmorkels2 mentioned:

"Imagine seeing your boyfriend paying for flowers in this video, but you never received anything."

@justlocoy commented:

"It's nice seeing Mzansi men pull up. This looks good."

@dinie035 posted:

"The one who said 'mamenemene'."

@_gugu_m wrote:

"Beautiful to watch, men that appreciate their partners."

@keromemang_dimakatso added:

"This is beautiful in deed, a generation that's not afraid to show love."

@cryptohype815 stated:

"We shouldn't hate when people promote love. Big up to my brothers in the queue."

@mtshepana89tk asked:

"It takes two to tango. Where are the ladies buying gifts for their partners?"

