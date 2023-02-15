One local sangoma, Gogo Maweni, showed people what her Valentine's Day looked like and got over 200 000 views

Gogo Maweni is a reality TV star known for being a traditional healer and is notorious for owning snakes

Online users were fascinated to see what she got up to on February 14, 2023, and peeps could not believe it

Gogo Maweni showed South Africa what her Valentine's Day looked like. The well-known sangoma showed people that she had a wholesome day of love.

Gogo Maweni showed people her Valentine's Day, and many guessed she surprised herself with the gifts. Image: GogoMaweni

Source: Twitter

People were in stitches as they saw how she was presented with gifts. People flooded the comments to share their two cents about Gogo Maweni's love life.

Gogo Maweni's Valentine's Day surprise Twitter video goes viral

A video of went viral on Twitter. The local sangoma showed people her Valentine's Day. In the video, Gogo Maweni got flowers and money that she had to pick up in a trail on the floor.

Watch the video below:

South Africans react to Gogo Maweni's viral Valentine's Day Twitter video

Despite Gogo Maweni saying she used muthi on her trolls, online users wasted no time and flooded the sangoma's posts with jokes like Sars should look into all the cash in the clip. Many people speculated that Gogo Maweni surprised herself.

@WheelsnToys commented:

"Sars is relaxing."

@spideywamzansi commented:

"This is so tacky."

@itsMthembu commented:

"Someone said 'we know you are the breadwinner.'"

@BlaqAfrik commented:

"Gogo, showered herself with money, flowers n some goodies for Valentine's Day. She gifted herself independent gogo."

@SoulFood87 commented:

"Obviously she doing it for herself sisaba no kusho sizo loyiwa. [We are scraed of being bewitched."

@Sonto_M_Myeza commented:

"There's no way you wouldn't react to such gesture, unless you're doing it yourself."

@thabo_ms commented:

"Gogo, kindly stop playing with our consultation money."

Gogo Maweni spends time with her snakes in bedroom, video creeps SA out

Briefly News reported that Gogo Maweni knows how to get South Africans talking with her bold videos documenting her life as a traditional healer.

On February 3, she posted a short clip on her social media pages showing multiple snakes crawling on her bed while she held a python.

Maweni tried to handle the python that was moving around, and at one point, she came face-to-face with the scary serpent.

