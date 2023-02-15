Former The Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco took to her Twitter account to celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14

The former first lady shared two snaps that left Mzansi salivating as her hourglass figure was displayed by the tight black dress she wore

Peeps screamed body goals and praised the star's determination to achieve her desired body weight

While other Mzansi female celebrities flooded their social media accounts with the gifts they received from their baes, Laconco decided to show herself some love on Twitter.

LaConco's two pics showing off her new and healthy body have gone viral. Image: @la_conco

Source: Twitter

According to ZAlebs, the former The Real Housewives of Durban star decided to keep her romantic life private after her divorce from ex-South African President Jaco Zuma.

"The position I am in… I found love and I stayed true to that love. But unfortunately, there were people who had an interest in that love and made it a public thing when it was not my intention."

Taking to Twitter, LaConco blessed her fans with two gorgeous pictures celebrating Valentine's Day. In the caption, she wrote:

"Never stop watering your flowers of love, carry love and time will tell who deserves it. To those who have been loving your people and being loved back consistently, may God bless your love more. Happy 14 February ❤️ #ValentineDay #laconco"

Mzansi in awe of LaConco's hourglass figure

@LihleM__ said:

"Sana your waist is snatched."

@Thobeka72115363 shared:

"On how you have challenged yourself and hence now your here. I'm so proud of you. People like you give us hope that is possible to be the best version of ourselves. #clenchedwaist"

@TsholofeloOlif1 posted:

"Sisi I've been following you all these years. You look great, o montle❤❤❤"

@Londie_Mthethwa replied:

"The body mnge. You look beautiful."

@DeeGloria commented:

"My favourite lady of all time. Wamuhle Sisi. I love how you love yourself "

@zaalphli also said:

"You look amazing."

