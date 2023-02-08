South African traditional healer Gogo Maweni shared how she deals with all her online naysayers

The Izangoma Zodumo star said she uses muthi on people who troll her about how she lives her life

The post came right after she posted a video introducing her snakes to Mzansi in a viral video.

Gogo Maweni is not one to mess with - the consequences will soon be felt by those who slammed her for showing off her pet snakes.

Gogo Maweni has warned online peeps to stop commenting bad things about her, or she will deal with them traditionally. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Just days after the traditional healer was labelled a witch for introducing her snakes to Mzansi in a video, she shared another post responding to the nasty remarks.

Maweni said every time she gets bored, she reviews her comments and picks out the harshest reply. She then goes through that online user's profile page and picks the best picture to keep in her ndumba.

The Izangoma Zodumo star said no one is safe, even the romantic partners of the trolls might suffer because of their boos sticking their noses in her life.

Mzansi people are not scared of Gogo Maweni's threats

Despite Savanna News reporting that Maweni admitted to bewitching her baby daddy Siyabonga Zulu over unpaid child support, people are unbothered about the post.

@evon2lah said:

"And you think our ancestors will sit back and watch? Ngazo Dlala wena."

@qangazi shared:

"I had to comment with ❤️❤️❤️❤️ just to be on the safe side. Hello lover of fine things."

@luhberries posted:

"Kahle wena. You are not God. You are not the only one with ancestors."

@lord_tennyson_the2nd replied:

"Gogo Skhotheni's pics and videos are all over. If you were that powerful ngabe she's already going insane."

@freeman_beauty_palace.hair commented:

""Haibo don’t scare other kids. They can say whatever they want and it won't change who you are my friend."

@moruletirelocressy wrote:

"Mxm, you are not God wena Maweni. Keep mine in your Ndumba and see what happens."

@fekekhatu reacted:

"Wena you think you and your ancestors are The Avengers neh. Thata Thor with your backyard lightning."

@thabi_makeup_styles added:

"Can I ask you something? If you claim to be this powerful, how come all your men walk out on you?"

