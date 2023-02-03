Smash Afrika's wife, Kefiloe Mdutyulwa, has opened up about her marriage woes

Rami Chuene's daughter wrote a long caption accompanied by an Instagram video that left peeps confused about whether to laugh or feel sorry for her

Many people sent prayers and encouraged Mrs Mdutyulwa to continue speaking her truth

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Smash Afrika's wife, Kefiloe Mdutyulwa, has broken her silence about her man's shenanigans.

Smash Afrika’s Wife Kefiloe Mdutyulwa says she wished God would take his life when he treated horribly. Image: @kayfeelow and @smashafrika

Source: Instagram

On top of the cheating allegations with singer Msaki, TshisaLIVE reports that Smash was accused of psychologically and emotionally abusing his wife.

Finding the courage to speak up, Refiloe shared a video with a long caption going into detail about the mental dilemma she faced while things were messy in her marriage. Part of the caption reads:

"When I was being abused, I was faced with the decision whether to remain in my marriage, possibly at the risk of my life or harm to my child. This decision was particularly difficult because I worried I was disobeying God by ending my marriage."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi reacts to Smash Afrika's wife confirming he was abusive

@dzuvha_lahamoloi said:

"The video was funny because we partially go through those moments in our heads. However, the paragraph below is heavy and I feel at ease because if there is one thing, I will not allow is to raise my kids in a dysfunctional home or suppress my happiness at someone else’s expense. @kayfeelow thanks for the read, love & light ❤️✨"

@nkele_malahlela shared:

" Many died at the hands of their so-called husbands. I'm glad you are okay nana. Love and light ❤️"

@camilla_nm posted:

"I’m sorry you had to go through this ❤️"

@koketso_outstanding replied:

"The video is hilarious but the paragraph is very well said and reigns nothing but the truth "

@2micology commented:

"A God-given explanation. Thank you for sharing. Sending all the love❤️"

@xilu_maswag reacted:

"This is so funny and sad. Modimo responded akere❤️"

@rosemotau also said:

"I love you so much. You will get through this ❤️"

@wanderwombman added:

"I love how nothing gets you down!! ❤️❤️"

Msaki and Smash Afrika alleged cheating: SA refuses to hold singer accountable, peeps trend #HandsOffMsaki

In related news, Briefly News reported that Msaki and TV presenter Smash Afrika were caught in a cheating scandal.

According to Sunday World, Smash Afrika, married to former The Queen actress Rami Chuene's daughter Kefiloe Chuene was caught two-timing her.

The above-mentioned news publication's reports say Smash did not deny the rumours. Sunday World claims Smash Africa said Msaki is his peace.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News