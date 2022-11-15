Msaki and Smash Afrika are a hot topic on Twitter after their dirty laundry was laid bare by a popular news publication

The singer and presenter were exposed when the news outlet claimed that they were two-timing their spouses

The cheating news hit the timeline, and peeps have shared mixed reactions, with many defending Msaki

Singer/Songwriter Msaki and TV presenter Smash Afrika are caught in a cheating scandal.

Msaki is receiving support on Twitter after her cheating scandal with Smash Afrika. Online peeps don't want her to get cancelled. Image: @msaki_za and @smashafrika

Source: Instagram

According to Sunday World, Smash Afrika, married to former The Queen actress Rami Chuene's daughter Kefiloe Chuene was caught two-timing her.

The above-mentioned news publication reports say Smash did not deny the rumours. Sunday World claims Smash Africa said Msaki is his peace.

Twitter users are refusing to hold Msaki accountable for allegedly cheating with Smash Afrika

After the article hit Twitter streets, Msaki and Smash Afrika began to trend.

Peeps are refusing to hold Msaki accountable due to her record of producing hit tracks that had them sweating on the dance floor.

Twitter netizens claim Msaki is not in the wrong because apparently Smash Afrika, who is married, approached her first. Other peeps argued that Msaki is wrong because she's also married and should have never broken her wedding vows.

Online peeps stood their ground, refusing to let Msaki get cancelled by fellow tweeps like famous Twitter user @ChrisExcel102. Chris referenced the Matthew and Sonia Booth scandal in a tweet asking why Msaki can't be treated the horrible way peeps were to the soccer legend.

Read other mixed reactions from peeps online below:

@ManG302 said:

"She could have rejected him, but because she is not a decent lady., She said yes."

@WSpxnky shared:

"Women are shooting their shots these days."

@Brajoe1937 posted:

"She is married, chief. What about her husband?"

@NtobsD commented:

"Yep, also, why did he confess to his wife? He is the one to blame here "

@Wandie43792665 replied:

"Msaki is innocent hlee. It can't be her. Never!"

@mihlali_Qotoyi1 reacted:

" Msaki can never do any wrong in my eyes."

@Thami042 also said:

"Msaki is a decent person. She will never do anything like this."

@DMLS99 added:

"Vele hands off Msaki."

Kefiloe Chuene reportedly moved out of her and Smash Afrika marital home following the cheating scandal involving singer Msaki

In related news, Briefly News reported that Radio personality Smash Afrika reportedly admitted to his wife that he was having an affair with popular singer Msaki.

According to reports, Smash Afrika's wife caught messages, love letters, and even snaps of the two locking lips.

A source close to the couple revealed to Sunday World that Smash Africa started abusing his wife a few months after their traditional marriage. He reportedly called her names, saying she was a gold digger who forced him into marrying her.

