Legendary actress Rami Chuene's daughter, Kefiloe Chuene's marriage, is on the rocks after her husband, Smash Afrika, admitted that he is having an extramarital affair with singer Msaki

In addition to cheating, the radio and media personality was also abusive to his wife, calling her names

Chuene has allegedly moved out of her matrimonial home and is reportedly staying with her mother

Radio personality Smash Afrika reportedly admitted to his wife that he was having an affair with popular singer Msaki.

Smash Afrika admitted that he was cheating on his wife, Kefiloe Chuene, with singer Msaki. Image: @kayfeelow, @smashafrika and @msaki_za.

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Smash Afrika's wife caught messages, love letters, and even snaps of the two locking lips.

A source close to the couple revealed to Sunday World that Smash Africa started abusing his wife a few months after their traditional marriage. He reportedly called her names, saying she was a gold digger who forced him into marrying her.

The source further said that Smash Afrika confessed about the affair to his wife, Kefiloe Chuene, stating he was with Msaki because she was his source of peace and happiness.

However, Msaki reportedly denied the allegations saying Kefiloe misunderstood the nature of their friendship. The source who refused to be named said:

"Kefiloe told us that Msaki denied dating Smash Africa and said she misunderstood their relationship because nothing was going on between them."

Kefiloe Chuene and her baby with Smash Africa are reportedly living with her mother, Scandal! actress Rami Chuene.

