Ayanda Thabethe is catching smoke on social media after a video of the stunner allegedly living it up with a married man in Dubai surfaced online

The media personality is being dragged for her "extremely disgusting" behaviour a few months after welcoming her first baby

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula posted the clip on the timeline and most Mzansi women blasted Ayanda for allegedly being a homewrecker

Ayanda Thabethe is catching smoke on the timeline for allegedly living it up with a married guy in Dubai. The stunner's name is topping the trends list after a clip of herself and the gent celebrating his birthday in the UAE surfaced online.

Ayanda Thabethe is being dragged for allegedly living it up in Dubai with a married gent. Image: @ayandathabethe

Source: Instagram

The media personality, who recently gave birth, is being dragged on social media for allegedly being a homewrecker.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared the clip on Twitter. The controversial blogger captioned the post:

"Ayanda Thabethe with her dangerous married boyfriend Peter Matsimbe celebrating his birthday in Dubai."

The video set tongues wagging with mostly women slamming Ayanda Thabethe for her "extremely disgusting" behaviour.

Briefly News compiled some of the comments from peeps who blasted the stunner:

@NokuphilaKhany1 wrote:

"Ayanda, girl? That behaviour is extremely disgusting. You don’t pop a whole baby for a married man and then have fun with him in Dubai, arrogantly so. What about his wife dude? Her husband is equally wrong. But girl? Come on."

@Mmatapa_anita said:

"Yhuu Ayanda is shameless. 'My dream come true', you mean a married man?"

@Black_Bunnyyyy commented:

"I don't care what anyone says. Ayanda Thabethe publicly living it up in Dubai with her boyfriend who is married doesn't sit well with me. I feel for the wife."

@mandy_lombo wrote:

"Wives really go through the most shame. Celebrating his birthday with his side and it being displayed publicly like this."

@DollyBaken added:

"Ayanda, a 38-year-old mother of a new born, busy with a married man? Hai."

