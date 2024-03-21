Nota Baloyi recently made a bold claim about having more SAMA awards than Black Coffee

During an interview, the controversial music executive said Coffee's accolades don't come close to his

Mzansi weighed in on Nota's claims, saying he was delusional and a pathological liar

Nota Baloyi threw shots at Black Coffee and said he has more SAMAs than him. Images: lavidanota, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi is back to stir up some drama! The outspoken music executive recently compared his achievements to that of Grammy Award-winner, Black Coffee, claiming he has far more awards than the internationally acclaimed DJ/ producer.

Nota Baloyi claims to have more success than Black Coffee

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi is back to share his take on the music scene and his achievements.

Talking on the Own Narrative Podcast, Nota spoke about his accolades, mentioning that he has more SAMA awards than Black Coffee (eight).

Nota revealed that not only does he have more accolades than Coffee, but he also made several superstars in the music industry. Moreover, he claimed that Coffee would never be able to help his ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, win a SAMA award.

This was another shot Nota took at Coffee, having previously accused him of faking his arm injury.

Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert, shared a clip from the full interview:

"Not even Black Coffee can get his wife a SAMA; I have more SAMAs than Black Coffee. I have Grammy Award-winners in my signings; artists that I signed, it's the reason they are superstars today; he has never done that.

"I'm on another level than anybody in music, ever. I'm talking about outselling Brenda Fassie. I have the two best-selling songs in South African music history."

Mzansi weighs in on Nota Baloyi's claims

Netizens aren't buying Nota's claims one bit, convinced that he's making things up, with some stunned by his revelations about going to therapy:

g0dsvryown wrote:

"I need Nota’s confidence."

xenofinna72614 posted":

"I’ve never heard a single song by this dude, but the way he carries on, you’d think he’s the most famous musician in SA."

DjukaMatauri said:

"Nota is an ex-music executive who happened to work with artists who achieved great things; those are not his accolades."

LebzaG9 asked:

"Where is his family in this situation?"

MsPuleng posted:

"This girl is being told that this man has been going to therapy since he was 4, and still goes on to entertain his madness."

Nota Baloyi claims ex-wife owes him millions

In more Nota Baloyi updates, Briefly News shared the music executive's revelation that his ex-wife, Berita, owes him millions.

Moreover, Nota claimed that the amount was accumulating and seemingly wanted to fight for his money.

