Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi accused Black Coffee of faking his arm injury after he was spotted folding his arms in public

The DJ was recently discharged from the hospital after he was involved in a severe aircraft accident in Argentina

The Grammy winner's hand got injured in his youth after he was involved in a car accident and it was left paralysed

Nota Baloyi made some accusations regarding Black Coffee's injured arm. Image: Oupa Bopape.

Source: Getty Images

Controversial music executive Nhlamulo Nota Baloyi made some startling allegations regarding Black Coffee and his arm.

Nota says Black Coffee faked the injury

Taking to X, Nota Baloyi shared a screenshot from a video clip shared by Maphephandaba where a man who appears to look like Black Coffee was seen shopping at an iPhone store. In the screenshot, the man was folding his arms and wore a neck collar.

Reacting to the post, Nota Baloyi said:

"He can fold his arms now. I knew that whole hand in the pocket thing was a scam. Don’t ask me who told me!"

The Grammy award winner's hand got injured in his youth after he was involved in a car accident, and it was left paralysed, reported IOL.

Black Coffee involved in a car accident

The DJ was recently discharged from the hospital after he was involved in a severe aircraft accident in Argentina.

Black Coffee was booked for a show in Mar Del Plata when his private jet experienced severe air turbulence.

His team issued a statement informing his supporters of the accident and shared that he was surrounded by his family and his team.

Mzansi reacts to Nota's claims about Black Coffee

Nota Baloyi got slammed by netizens, who asked him not to be insensitive.

@ChrisExcel102

"This is why I don’t believe that Stevie Wonder is blind."

@MakhubuSimanga

"We can joke around, guys, and have fun, but what you are doing right here is very insensitive; this guy is partially disabled, and here you are mocking him just to trend. How immoral."

@eleventhmen

"What you have been sending to the universe will come back to you and the whole south africa will witness it."

Black Coffee dragged for visiting Israel

In a previous report from Briefly News, Grammy-award winning DJ Black Coffee recently got dragged online for visiting Israel in 2018.

South Africans unearthed his old post, addressing the backlash he received then. Mzansi did not take his visiting the country lightly, but Black Coffee said he has rights.

