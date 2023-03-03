Black Coffee reflected on how his left arm got paralysed in 1990 on the night before Nelson Mandela's official prison release

The Grammy winner was part of a crowd who had planned to stay awake all night until the iconic politician came out of prison

In an interview, the Superman hitmaker shared that a car rammed into the crowd, and he was part of the people that got injured

Black Coffee opened up about how his left arm got paralysed. The world-renowned DJ shared that he got injured on the eve of Nelson Mandela's official prison release.

On the night of February 10, 1990, the Grammy winner was part of scores of people who waited for the iconic politician's prison release the following morning. Night vigils were held across Mzansi that night, and Black Coffee joined people celebrating in his neighbourhood.

News24 reports that Mandela was officially released from jail on February 11, 1990. He spent 27 years in prison. Speaking on an international podcast, Black Coffee reflected on the incident that left his arm paralysed.

"A car came out of nowhere, lights, off, it just rammed through the crowd."

Black Coffee shares what happened to the driver who injured his arm

The world-renowned DJ further revealed that the guy who rammed into the crowd died on the spot. He shared that angry people set the man's vehicle alight. The man was given street justice and killed on the scene. The music producer was rushed to hospital.

Mzansi reacts to clips of Black Coffee explaining how his arm got paralysed

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Black Coffee's story. Some even claimed they were part of the crowd when the incident happened.

@TshepoMamabolo6 wrote:

"Oh, I see. At least he can move his left hand. It's getting there."

@ChefSparks_ commented:

"This is hectic, I hope the RAF paid him."

@unapologeticiam said:

"That was the Day Nelson Mandela came back from prison."

@baibz_ wrote:

"It was a kombi - a taxi. It came from Ikwezi Ext/town direction. I was there okay, okay mommy was already preggaz ngoba I popped at the end of October that year - so I was there."

@SipiwoLolo added:

"The Diary of a CEO on YouTube. Great interview."

