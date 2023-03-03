Black Coffee revealed that he's done with marriage when he appeared on the latest episode of MacG's Podcast and Chill

The world-renowned DJ shared that he found love after his failed marriage with Enhle but made it clear that he'll never walk down the aisle again

The Grammy winner also denied the gender-based violence allegations levelled against him by the popular actress

Black Coffe opened up about his love life during his interview with MacG. The world-renowned DJ shared that he is done with marriage after his failed marriage with Enhle Mbali.

Black Coffee said he was done with marriage after he divorced Enhle Mbali. Image: @realblackcoffee, @enhlembali

The Grammy winner revealed that he found new love after their divorce but reportedly said he's absolutely sure he has no plans to ever walk down the aisle again. Black Coffee was a guest on the latest episode of MacG's podcast.

Black Coffee addresses gender-based violence allegations levelled against him by Enhle Mbali

TshisaLIVE reports that the globe-trotting DJ denied laying hands on the actress. He reportedly admitted having children out of wedlock.

He said he and Enhle Mbali now allegedly communicate solely by email, adding that they were equally making sure their kids were well taken care of.

Black Coffee in the most peaceful place with his new girlfriend

Even though he didn't reveal her name, Black Coffee told MacG that he's currently seeing someone after ending his relationship with Enhle Mbali.

"I am with someone and I am in the most peaceful place with that understanding that there is no pressure."

Black Coffee reportedly opened up about attending therapy sessions after his split from his ex-wife. He said he's better at understanding who he is now.

