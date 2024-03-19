Producer Murdah Bongz has failed to impress netizens with his dance moves

A video of the star dancing on stage while he was on set was shared on social media

Many netizens weren't impressed with his dance moves, and others commented on his clothing

Murdah Bongz's dance moves failed to impress many netizens. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Murdah Bongz sure knows how to get the crowd dancing with his killer set, but this time around, his dance moves were not that ayoba.

Murdah Bongz fails to impress with his dance moves

Despite his constant showmanship, South African DJ and producer Murdah Bongz has made headlines once again after he celebrated winning an NAACP award for the Soundtrack 'Mysterious Ways' Remix with Brendan Praise.

Recently, the star failed to impress many of his fans with his renowned dance moves. A video of the star dancing on stage while he was performing his set was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Murdah Bongz's dance moves

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens reacted to the clip of the star:

@Dingswayo_N wrote:

"Indoda on the table dancing ...it's taboo."

@JuliaMakitla39 asked:

"Who taught him these dance moves?"

@c68bb500ae24427 said:

"I’m not sure what’s not giving the outfit or the moves."

@Mk_ka_Hadebe responded:

"Im sure his choreographer is the rainbow gang."

@2nd_of_HerName replied:

"He is serious about this dance moves? I thought it was a skit the first video I saw."

@TruthTeller_99 commented:

"At some point he’ll need to come up with somewlse now."

@SinovuyoMkiva mentioned:

"He's close to twerking .. don’t eat me up I’m a widow."

@monatempolaya responded:

"One day we are going to tell the truth about his dance moves."

DJ Zinhle celebrates hubby on his 41st birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle celebrated her husband's 41st birthday, and Murdah Bongz, showered her with love.

Murdah took to Instagram to express his feelings, calling DJ Zinhle the most special human ever. The sweet birthday message melted fans' hearts, and they swooned about the celebrity couple.

Source: Briefly News