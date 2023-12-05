A man's hilarious zombie look during Murdah Bongz's live performance has South Africans cracking up

The live show at a nightclub took a funny turn when Murdah's legendary dance moves failed to impress the guy

The TikTok video is gaining traction and Mzansi people can't stop talking about the guy's zombie-like expression

Murdah Bongz's dance moves left a clubgoer unimpressed. Image: @murdahbongz

Murdah Bongz recently took the stage at a nightclub with his renowned dance moves. He aimed to dazzle the crowd but failed to please everyone.

Unamused front-row spectator

A man in a yellow shirt, standing front row, delivered a bored expression as Murdah's moves failed to captivate him. Despite Murdah's epic showmanship, the guy seemed unimpressed

Murdah's club performance shared online

Murdah continued to dance and spin for the lively crowd as shown in the TikTok video posted by @r55chillout.

Watch the video below:

Hilarious video spreads on TikTok

The hilarious scene is circulating fast on the platform and has Mzansi buzzing. People expressed that they were unable to contain their laughter.

See a few reactions below:

@Mtakama said:

"Yellow shirt ngisure uthi udraya wenzani lo ngempela."

@lam_lam033 wrote:

"Bhod sana ubhuti weskhipha esiYellow."

@nzuzosphiwe stated:

"Yellow t-shirt uzibonela umbhedo."

@bisa_mkolokoto mentioned:

"Immediately when I notice the guy with a yellow t-shirt I run quickly to the comments to see if everyone is also seeing what I'm seeing."

@Desdegs added:

"Yellow t-shirt was like I paid to see this. "

@Mkthesavage commented:

"The guy with the yellow t-shirt is not feeling it."

@KhumaloSibahle noticed:

"The guy in the mustard t-shirt is so bored. "

@Di_strata said:

"The guy next to the one in the yellow t-shirt is such a vibe."

