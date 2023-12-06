A picture of musical artist Shebeshxt that was photoshopped set social media abuzz

A Twitter (X) user shared the photoshopped image of the Dilo Tse Massive hitmaker

Netizens had mixed reactions towards the picture after they viewed it on social media

Shebeshxt’s photoshopped picture gets mixed reactions. Image: @official.shebeshxt

The South African musician, who signed a major deal with Lamborghini, trended on social media after a revamped picture of himself landed online.

Shebeshxt's photoshopped pic trends on X

The Ambulance rapper made headlines again on Twitter (X). A picture of the superstar, which was photoshopped, was posted online by a social media user @_mishumo_ and captioned it:

"ShebeClean."

The image of the star raised many eyebrows as some loved how clean he looked, and others seemingly said they liked him more with his tattoos.

See the picture below:

Netizens have mixed reactions to the picture

See some of the netizens' comments below:

@n_makhubele wrote:

"Clean gents world wide."

@_FundiswaZ complimented:

"He’s cute."

@_mishumo_ said:

"Every woman’s crush rn."

@ChromeDaCesar responded:

"ShebeSmart."

@MthokoPMchunu replied:

"Ngathi uzothi 'Don't do drugs.'"

@RossLondi commented:

"Okare o bereka ko Baroka funerals....Bring back the tattoos."

@sir__apex mentioned:

"Looks like a financial services provider."

@directorsawa said:

"Lol, looks like Somizi."

Shebeshxt expresses gratitude to fans

Shebeshxt has become one of the country's most talked-about artists and is booked and busy. The Limpopo rapper just bagged a collaboration with Lamborghini wines and thanked his fans for their support.

In a heartfelt Twitter (X) post, the Ambulance rapper expressed gratitude to his fans and addressed the sceptics who claim that he won't be around for long:

"I appreciate the love and support from you all. Some call you ‘fake fans’ while others say we won’t last in this game. But 2023 will be remembered as a Cinderella Moment (Extraordinary Transformation)."

Shebeshxt calls out Focalistic

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Shebeshxt putting Focalistic on blast over his Straata Nation Address performance. Mzansi wasn't happy with how Foca treated Shebe and called the Amapiano star out for not being a solid dude.

paballo_maseko said:

"No, but Focalistic always been weird. He’s got so much dark energy for someone that tiny."

