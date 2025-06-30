Shebeshxt's fans took matters into their own hands and allegedly damaged his new car

The controversial Ambulance hitmaker, who has a history of violent altercations with fans, is facing backlash from the same crowd that once supported him

Mzansi social media users say the star is now reaping what he sowed, with many warning that mob justice may be next if his behaviour doesn’t change

Controversial South African musician Shebeshxt is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star who has been accused of being violent with his fans recently got the taste of his own medicine.

Shebeshxt has been having viral meltdowns that have left fans concerned about his well-being. The Ambulance hitmaker, who recently flaunted his gun on social media, weeks after his concerning knife incident, was left counting his losses after angry fans allegedly broke his car.

A video shared on the microblogging platform, X formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @Zikamnyamane on 29 June 2025 shows Shebeshxt driving off in his Blue VW Golf R as fans watched. Watch the video below:

SA weighs in on Shebeshxt's alleged car incident

It's not a surprise that fans did not feel any remorse for Shebeshxt after the news of what happened to his car went viral on social media. Many said the star deserved the treatment he was getting from his fans because of his behaviour towards them.

@asithandaze commented:

"Not long before they show him flames. Man had better change his ways or the end will be ghastly."

@peacenationone wrote:

"At this rate, Shebe might be the first CELEB to suffer mob justice by his own fans."

@Vhonan1M added:

"He was told to get a gig car and have a driver and security are "Ka koloi ya mang." He tries to act regular when he is really high profile."

@Waylonjunior said:

"The public has been watching his behaviour. Enough is enough."

@Sizzle_Diva noted:

"They are gonna cancel him soon 🤞or throw things at home while he’s performing."

@GXIImalux12 said:

"Lol, you throw hands at fans, they gonna retaliate. It’s unfortunate, but the game is the game."

Two times Shebeshxt hit his fans

Shebeshxt has made headlines and charted social media trends for hitting his fans during shows. Fans have raised concerns over his violent behaviour towards fans. A video of the hitmaker slapping a fan who had bumped into him at his show angered Mzansi.

But that was not the first time that Shebe had exchanged hands with a fan. He shocked many when he almost hit a fan with a Hennessy bottle in another video.

Shebeshxt confirms he uses drugs

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Shebeshxt has finally answered the question on everybody's lips, and Mzansi had plenty to say about his statement.

In the days following the now-viral videos of Shebeshxt's erratic behaviour, it appears he is now ready to address social media. The Limpopo rapper was accused of using drugs, crystal meth in particular, after a tube normally used to smoke the famous drug was seen in his presence on several occasions.

