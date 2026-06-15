A local comedian has left South Africans in absolute stitches after releasing another hilarious parody mocking reality TV star Mel Viljoen

The clip posted on TikTok on 13 June 2025 features a fictional phone call to Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie following a Bafana Bafana loss

Mzansi praised the content creator's sharp wit and impeccable timing, with many applauding how he turned recent pop culture drama into comedic gold

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A South African comedian dropped a flawless parody of reality television star Mel Viljoen. Image: @unwokepopo

Source: TikTok

South African viewers are losing it over a brilliant new parody video that perfectly blends local sports heartbreak with reality television drama. The skit shared by TikTok user @unwokepope on 13 June 2026 aims at the Real Housewives of Pretoria star Mel Viljoen, reimagined in the clip as “Mel Miljoen.”

The comedy sketch centres around “Mel Miljoen” making a frantic phone call to the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie. The call comes in the wake of Bafana Bafana’s disappointing 2-0 defeat to Mexico on home soil on 11 June. In the parody, a desperate Mel begs the Minister to axe coach Hugo Broos and appoint her to lead the national team instead, promising she would bring the FIFA World Cup trophy home. To seal the deal, she hilariously brags that she already has a Woolworths shopping bag ready to carry the prestigious gold trophy back to South Africa.

The declining goals mocker

The funniest highlight of the skit targets a controversial real-life interview of the reality star. In the parody, ‘Mel Miljoen’ explains to McKenzie that Bafana Bafana's goals kept ‘declining.’ She clarifies that it wasn't a case of the boys failing to score, but rather that the goals themselves were declining.

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This line is a mockery of a recent viral eNCA interview where the real Mel Viljoen defended herself against allegations of grocery theft in the United States. In that interview, she claimed she didn't steal the groceries, but that her bank card declined a few times, so she paid in cash instead, claiming the arrest was a misunderstanding.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applauds the unmatched creative talent

The video was flooded with comments from amused viewers who enjoyed the creative crossover. Many admitted they never expected such a hilarious spin on the card-declining drama and thanked the creator for completely making their day. Some praised the comedian’s unique talent and acting skills, with several loyal fans shouting out their love for his consistent online work.

User @thequeen13 said:

"Mel Miljoen is so well connected 🤏."

User @bobohlongwane added:

"You are so funny! I’m in stitches 😂. I love you 💕."

User @Ebony&Ivory commented:

"And it wasn't two goals. They got it wrong, it was one goal, they got the figures wrong 😅😂."

User @ ZoesTroubleTaker shared:

"Love your work, I started to think I was alone on Sanity Island 🙌."

User @Anisa said:

"This is hilarious 😂."

User @The Rude Commentator commented:

"My trane is up na jou live vanaand (my tears are up after your live tonight) 😃."

3 Briefly News articles about Mel Viljoen

A local comedian shared a hilarious parody video mocking reality star Mel Viljoen’s recent live eNCA studio walkout in the middle of an interview, sparking laughter online.

Humorous content creator, TikTok user @unwokepope, captured the attention of Mzansi with an amusing skit poking fun at the bizarre theft claims made by the Viljoens while in their US detention.

A content creator read a report which detailed how Mel and Peet Viljoen allegedly ran a ticket-scanning scam in the US from August 2025 to March 2026.

Source: Briefly News