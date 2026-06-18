Peet Viljoen was arrested at O.R. Tambo International Airport on 16 June 2026, in connection with a major municipal property fraud case

The arrest revives a massive 2010 case involving the illegal transfer and sale of approximately 3,000 prime Johannesburg Metro-owned properties that was removed from the court roll in 2024

Bianca van Wyk explained the crimes committed against Johannesburg Property Company and their connection to Peet Viljoen's arrest

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An Activist discussed the reason for Peet Viljoen's arrest in South Africa. Image: PrinceOfNkandla / X / @biancasays3 / TikTok

Source: UGC

On 16 June 2026, law enforcement officials arrested former attorney Peet Viljoen at O.R. Tambo International Airport on various allegations. Bianca van Wyk details how Viljoen is accused of being a central figure in a multi-million-rand property syndicate dating back to 2010. She revealed his exact charges of fraud, theft, forgery, uttering, and violating Section 4 of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Before his dramatic airport apprehension, former reality TV personality and disbarred attorney Peet Viljoen had already cultivated a notorious reputation in South Africa, marked by a string of high-profile legal controversies. Most notably, Peet Viljoen and his wife, Mel, made headlines with the Tammy Taylor Nails South Africa franchise, accused of racketeering and fraud after allegedly selling non-existent salon franchises. Following subsequent legal troubles abroad, including a March 2026 arrest for stealing groceries in Florida, the Viljoens were deported back to South Africa. The moment Peet Viljoen stepped off the plane in South Africa, he was immediately intercepted by law enforcement. In a detailed breakdown, TikTok creator @biancasays3 discussed the exact details of this latest airport arrest and explained how it revived a massive, multi-million-rand property fraud scheme that has stalled in the courts for over a decade. Watch the video below:

SA slams Peet Viljoen

The news of Viljoen's airport arrest triggered widespread anger from the South African public, as many roasted the disgraced former attorney. On social media, people flocked to the breakdown video by creator @biancasays3 to understand the situation, thanking her for cutting through the confusion. Viewers highly praised her ability to explain the complicated legal history so clearly. Read the comments below:

Peet Viljoen was arrested twice in 2026 in two different countries. Image: Kindel Media / Pexels

Source: UGC

Pheladi-M appreciated Bianca:

"I’m obsessed with you, Queen B💕thank you for always sharing."

Simplex was also appreciative:

"Thank you for the update. I also searched for you in order to understand what's happening."

wilddog_ugly added:

"Absolutely fantastic work as always, Bianca! 👏🏾 thank you! 🙏🏾"

Rakgadi❤ gushed over Bianca:

"You explain so well, I appreciate you 🥰"

lindimhlanga439 commented:

"Bianca Yazi, I love you🥰 keep giving us the mgozi.

Activist drags Peet Viljoen over detention fight

Briefly News previously reported that a video diving into Peet's experiences while in detention for a retail crime alongside his wife, Mel, sheds light on his dire situation. Bianca van Wyk sparked discussions about the couple's recent fall from grace after drawing attention to Peet's struggles, posted on 21 May 2026.

In a video on TikTok by @biancasays3 shared that Peet's detention in America was going from bad to worse. He said that for his wife's immigration ruling, they would argue that they did not intentionally overstay their welcome. Instead, the immigration legal team gave him and his wife bad advice, saying they were thieves

Many South Africans did not express any sympathy for the couple, who are well-known for their questionable businesses. Viewers felt that Peet was low on funds, which added to his legal problems, as some speculated that he could not afford the lawyers he was blaming. Online

Source: Briefly News