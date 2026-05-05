A content creator shared a hilarious skit mocking Mel and Peet Viljoen’s recent claims about their arrest

The video was shared on TikTok, leaving many amused viewers praising the creator’s flawless impression of Mel

Social media users were filled with laughter and humorous banter, with others joking that the couple should move to another country

A local comedian used exaggerated expressions to mimic Mel Viljoen’s viral claims. Image: @melviljoenmiami

Source: TikTok

A humorous creator captured the attention of Mzansi with an amusing skit poking fun at the bizarre claims made by the Viljoens while in their US detention.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @unwokepope on 4 May 2026, where many viewers expressed their love for the funny content on the couple’s shenanigans.

The creator brought his sharp humour to the Viljoens' recent claims while in the ICE detention. Speaking to the Afrikaans publication Rapport while in US custody, the couple had claimed that the American police stole hundreds of thousands of dollars and rands. In addition, they said they also took designer bags, clothes and diamonds during their 10 March 2026 arrest.

Inside the hilarious skit

Taking on the persona of “Mel Miljoen,” the creator delivered a comical monologue. He sarcastically defended the couple’s version of events and their infamous trip to a grocery store. The skit poked fun at the items they claimed were taken, including gold bars, designer sunglasses, and underwear. TikTok user @unwokepope said this while humorously calling “Pateet Miljoen” the most innocent and smartest lawyer in the world.

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

SA loves the humorous creator

The comedy clip generated many views and an outpouring of comments from a highly amused public. Many viewers could not get enough of the impression, with many calling it the best skit of the couple they’ve seen. Some said if they were the Viljoens, they would be embarrassed to come back home and instead would move to another country. Others thanked the creator for bringing comic relief to the dramatic saga.

Viewers gave the creator a thumbs-up for a perfect impersonation of Mel. Image: @meliviljoenmiami

Source: Instagram

User @Sandra commented:

"Whahaha ek dood! Hel nee vat my eerder na n ander land toe, sou my doodskaam om my gesiggie weer hier te wys (I'm dead! Hell no, take me to another country instead, I'd be so embarrassed to show my face here again) 😂."

User @Ellen W shared:

"Pateet Miljoen en Bok Aram nou ( Pateet Million and Bok Aram now)😂. Ek breek myself😂. I'm breaking myself😂."

User @Hayley Fritz said:

"Absoluut briljant (Absolutely, brilliant) 🤣."

User @karookoekie added:

"They took it for payment for the stolen, I mean mis-scanned items."

User @Aamina B shared:

"You crack me up😂😂. Best local skit."

User @Rudster commented:

"Eks seker sy het 'n tammy tailor tyd right about now (I'm sure she has a tammy tailor time right about now)😅. Goeie werk (good work)."

User @ Leila said:

"You're the best 🤣."

3 Brief news article about the Viljoens

Young human rights activist Pieter Kriel’s old video about reality TV stars Melany Viljoen and her husband Peet's real reasons for leaving the country resurfaced amid their arrest in the US.

A content creator read a report which detailed how Mel and Peet Viljoen allegedly ran a ticket-scanning scam in the US from August 2025 to March 2026.

A local woman's shocked and humorous reaction to seeing the Viljoens' mug shots after their arrest left social media users in stitches.

Source: Briefly News